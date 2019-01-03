SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get your poses down, Sacramento, there's a new art installation in town.

The nine large, bronze sculptures from Mexico City, collectively called "Wings of the City," are from renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín. They symbolize cultural exchange and have been designed to evoke thoughts related to the spiritual virtues of humankind, Marín said.

Sacramento is no stranger to art. The Wide Open Walls project showcases local Sacramento artists like Jaya King, Michele Murtaugh and Edward Palacios aka “Glob." Each of the artists painted murals in three different locations in the city last year.

RELATED:

On top of that, 2018 marked 50 years since Johnny Cash's performances at Folsom State Prison. To mark the occasion, renowned artist Shepard Fairey created a masterpiece on the east-facing side of the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel located at 16th and L streets in midtown.

"Over these past years, Sacramento has been 'soaring,' and as we host this international exhibition from Jorge Marín, we continue to elevate the art in our city," Councilman Steve Hansen said. "These bronzes allow Capitol Mall visitors to interact with art, take selfies and learn more about one of Mexico's best-known contemporary figurative artists."

a temporary art installation from Mexico City consisting of nine large bronze sculptures will be installed in various locations in downtown Sacramento.

ABC10

The sculptures, standing as high as 11 feet, will remain in Sacramento through this November. They will be placed along Capitol Mall between 8th and 9th Streets and 11th Street between J and L streets.

The pieces have been on display in various international cities and the United States since 2013. Sacramento is the third City in California to showcase the nine pieces.

"Wings of the City is more than a work of art, it is a bridge of friendship that further strengthens the bonds that exist between Mexico and Sacramento," said Liliana Ferrer, Sacramento consul general of Mexico. "The interactive nature of this exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity for the community to interact, learn, and embrace different cultures."

Jorge Marín said his sculptures incorporate elements of both the Baroque and Renaissance periods but with a modern twist.

"I encourage the fact that my work generates a very intimate dialogue with the viewer," he said. "A kind of mirror where yourself will end up reflecting on very personal topics: your fears, desires, fantasies, joys."

Jorge Marín is a sculptor and painter who was born in Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico. He has been an active figure in the contemporary art world for the past 25 years.

________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Mural artists transform buildings in downtown Sacramento

The Wide Open Walls project showcases local Sacramento artists like Jaya King, Michele Murtaugh and Edward Palacios aka “Glob”. Each of these artists painted murals in three different locations in the city.



