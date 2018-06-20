A change in vendors will shut down California's EBT system for food stamp recipients from 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23 until 11 p.m. Sunday, June 24.
Besides notices and local outreach, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services encourages people who need food in Sacramento County this Sunday to go to a local distribution center.
Here are the six that are open Sunday:
1. Union Gospel Mission - Congregate Meal
400 Bannon St.
Sacramento, California, 95811
916-447-3268
7:30 p.m. - call to confirm
2. G-7
3041 65th St.
Sacramento, California, 95820
916-642-8181
10 a.m. - call to confirm
3. Peace Assembly - Redeemed Christian
2251 Florin Rd.
Sacramento, California, 95822
916-519-4262
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - call to confirm
4. Genesis Missionary Baptist Church
2801 Meadowview Rd.
Sacramento, California, 95823
916-422-8772
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - call to confirm
5. Powerhouse Christian Ministries
2515 Cottage Wy.
Sacramento, California, 95825
916-482-6774
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. - call to confirm
6. Redeemed Christian Church of God - Redemption Parish
548 Display Wy.
Sacramento, California, 95838
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - call to confirm
According to Jessica Bartholow with the Western Center on Law and Poverty in Sacramento, only two percent of recipients are expected to have benefits on their card during the shutdown. That's because the majority of recipients — 98 percent — use their food stamp benefits closer to the beginning of the month.