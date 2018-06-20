A change in vendors will shut down California's EBT system for food stamp recipients from 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23 until 11 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

Besides notices and local outreach, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services encourages people who need food in Sacramento County this Sunday to go to a local distribution center.

Here are the six that are open Sunday:

1. Union Gospel Mission - Congregate Meal

400 Bannon St.

Sacramento, California, 95811

916-447-3268

7:30 p.m. - call to confirm

2. G-7

3041 65th St.

Sacramento, California, 95820

916-642-8181

10 a.m. - call to confirm

3. Peace Assembly - Redeemed Christian

2251 Florin Rd.

Sacramento, California, 95822

916-519-4262

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - call to confirm

4. Genesis Missionary Baptist Church

2801 Meadowview Rd.

Sacramento, California, 95823

916-422-8772

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - call to confirm

5. Powerhouse Christian Ministries

2515 Cottage Wy.

Sacramento, California, 95825

916-482-6774

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. - call to confirm

6. Redeemed Christian Church of God - Redemption Parish

548 Display Wy.

Sacramento, California, 95838

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - call to confirm

According to Jessica Bartholow with the Western Center on Law and Poverty in Sacramento, only two percent of recipients are expected to have benefits on their card during the shutdown. That's because the majority of recipients — 98 percent — use their food stamp benefits closer to the beginning of the month.

