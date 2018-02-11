SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A Carmichael woman accused of embezzling more than $138,000 from a Sacramento elementary school organization, and a pair of little league baseball clubs, appeared in court on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says their investigation found that Jennifer Haymart, 39, took more than $52,000 from the Carmichael Little League Club and more than $85,000 from the Deterding Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization.

Haymart worked as a treasurer for both of those organizations between 2015 and 2017.

“It was very unfortunate for the kids,” said Amy Alexander-Carter, the President of the Carmichael Little League Club. “Because of this loss, we were not able to buy equipment that we drastically need.”

Alin Cintean is the attorney representing Haymart.

“They’re absolutely serious charges, however, we have to keep in mind that she is still presumed innocent and it's very hard for some people to presume that, especially in a case like this,” Cintean said. “But at this point, again, I have not seen anything that would convince me otherwise.”

Certified Public Accountant Will Boeger of South Natomas offered several tips for officials at small organizations so they don’t fall victim to embezzlement.

“You need to get at least two people involved,” Boeger said. “I mean, that’s still considered somewhat weak.”

Aside from having at least two people handling cash, checks, and accounts, organizations should form a checks and balances system, so multiple people are signing off on payments. Organizations should also consider purchasing fraud insurance, Boeger said. If you believe there has been fraud, you may want to contact an accountant.

Haymart is expected to appear back in court on December 12.

