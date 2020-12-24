Woman killed while crossing Carmichael road

North Sacramento CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Carmichael earlier this week.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, officers found "a possibly middle-aged female pedestrian" after being called to the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marshall Avenue for reports of a crash.

The woman was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center and was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Ford Fusion was driven by a 59-year-old man from Sacramento, who fully cooperated with officers, according to CHP North Sacramento. They said "he immediately stopped upon impact."

CHP North Sacramento is still investigating the cause of the crash. They don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved as the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

