Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

The deadly crash was reported to the Sacramento Police Department around 6:39 a.m. Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say.

Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Officers say they found an adult woman at the scene who had sustained major injuries. According to police, officers attempted to give medical aid to the woman but she was later pronounced dead by crews with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Police detectives say they have responded to the scene for an investigation and have not released any more information on the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

