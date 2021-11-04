Woman found dead on American River Bike Trail

Sacramento Police say that she was found near mile marker 3 around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead on the American River Bike Trail in Sacramento on Saturday, April 10.

The Sacramento Police Department said that they got a call at around 3:40 p.m. that a woman appeared to be dead on the trail near mile marker three. When officers got to the area, they found the woman with injuries that could be from an assault. Sacramento Fire Department officials declared her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from the Sacramento Police Department are looking for possible witnesses and evidence to try to figure out what happened to the woman. They do not have a suspect yet and are not yet releasing the identity of the victim.

Investigators believe the victim was experiencing homelessness and was staying in an encampment in the area near the American River Bike Trail.

Sacramento police is asking anyone with information to call them at 916-808-5471.

