41-year-old woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — One woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck in Arden Arcade.

A spokesperson for CHP-North Sacramento said officers responded to the crash on Watt Avenue northbound, just north of El Camino Avenue, around 5:40 p.m.

Authorities said she was hit by a red Dodge Ram 1500 and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was only described as a 41-year-old pedestrian from Sacramento.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 66-year-old man from Sacramento. CHP said the man stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials said the driver of the Dodge Ram was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened.