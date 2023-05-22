Woman killed after running across road in Sacramento County

A pedestrian ran in front of a Prius as it passed through the intersection during a green light

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 39-year-old woman was killed after being hit Friday in Sacramento County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Gerber Road at Waterman Road.

A white Prius was going eastbound on Gerber Road approaching Waterman Road. A pedestrian ran in front of the Prius as it passed through the intersection during a green light.

The pedestrian died and was later identified as a 39-year-old woman from Sacramento. Her identity has not been released.

A Tesla driving in the same direction as the Prius captured the crash and showed the woman running across the westbound lanes of Gerber Road and over the median to the other side of the road where she was hit.

Alcohol or drugs weren't a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

Watch more on ABC10: New generator could thwart future planned outages in Lodi