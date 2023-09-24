Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash

The crash happened near 65th Sreet Expressway and Lemon Hill Avenue early Sunday morning, police said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a car early Sunday morning, officers with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police say they first got calls about the crash near Lemon Hill Avenue and 65th Street Expressway around 12:11 a.m. Sunday.

When officers got to the crash scene, they found a woman with significant injuries. Firefighters took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the car that was involved in the crash drove away before officers arrived.

Detectives say the exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call investigators at 916-808-5471. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for Infomation that leads to an arrest.

Crime stoppers can be reached at 916-443-4357.

