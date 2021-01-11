Woman killed in hit-and-run in Midtown Sacramento

Officers received a call around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning for a hit and run on J Street and 29th. They found a woman in the road with major injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 1, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers received a call around 12:45 a.m. for a hit-and-run on J Street and 29th. They found a woman in the road with major injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have taken over the investigation, which is in the early stages. The Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 there is no suspect or vehicle information as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

