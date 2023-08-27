Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

SACRAMENTO, California — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are looking for the driver who allegedly hit and killed a woman as she was riding her bike near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 21st Avenue Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. Sunday. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The driver of the car that was involved in the crash allegedly drove away from the scene.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash and are asking witnesses to call them at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a potential reward of up to $1,000 for information reported to them at 916-443-4357.

