Woman killed after getting hit by car late Saturday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run from Saturday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street.

When officers got to the intersection, they found a woman with "major life-threatening injuries," according to the release. Sacramento Fire Department officials declared her dead when they got to the scene.

According to the Sacramento police investigation, the suspect fled the scene after hitting the woman with their car.

Detectives do not have a suspect in this incident yet, but investigators are going to search the area for potential witnesses or evidence.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after they notify the next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the police department at 916-808-5471. Those with information may also be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

