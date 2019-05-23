SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 35-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart was hit and killed Wednesday in Arden-Arcade, California Highway Patrol said, confirming that the driver who hit her willingly drive away.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Arden Way near Wayland Avenue, not far from Leatherby's Family Creamery.

During the investigation, CHP found that the driver — Dean Barbera of El Dorado Hills, was heading eastbound on Arden Way at a high speed when he crashed into the woman in the traffic lane.

Sacramento Police Officers, who witnessed the crash, followed Barbera as he drove away and later pulled him over.

CHP officers found that Barbera, who was in a 2019 Mercedes GLC350 at the time of the crash, had been driving under the influence.

He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of DUI causing fatal injuries to another person and felony hit-and-run. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who can provide additional information, is asked to call Officer Mike Zerfas at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 or by cell phone at (916) 798-0975.

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Sacramento police release body cam footage of 12-year-old being detained with 'spit hood' on

The Sacramento Police department released body cam footage of an April arrest after facing criticism and threats of lawsuits over the use of a spit hood on a 12-year-old boy who allegedly spit on an officer.