Woman crashes car into tree, taken to hospital with major injuries on I-80 in Sacramento

​The crash is under investigation, but officials say the woman was driving on Interstate 80, west of Truxel Road, when she went off the road and crashed into a tree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries after crashing into a tree off of Interstate-80 Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the car, a mini Chevy SUV, and taken to the hospital by officials.

The driver was ejected from the car, a mini Chevy SUV, and taken to the hospital by officials.

One lane was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unknown and officials do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

