Woman, sheriff's deputy injured after Sacramento traffic stop turns into in high-speed chase

The chase began near El Camino Plaza after a deputy was clipped by the suspect's vehicle in an attept to flee.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high-speed chase in Sacramento Wednesday ended in injuries to a sheriff's deputy and an innocent bystander and the suspect crashing his vehicle into a construction site.

During a traffic stop near El Camino Plaza and Arden around noon, Sacramento sheriff's deputies attempted to detain 30-year-old DaJuan Tay for a vehicle code infraction, when they say he attempted to flee the scene, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say as Tay fled he clipped a sheriff's deputy with his car, injuring him, and led police on a 10 minute high-speed pursuit down El Camino Ave. During the chase the suspect struck another car coming down the road, minorly injuring the woman driving, according to officials.

The chase eventually ended in Tay crashing into a construction site near El Camino Avenue and Clay Street.

Following the pursuit, Tay was detained and booked into Sacramento County jail on multiple felony charges including resisting arrest, reckless driving and assaulting a peace officer among others.

"He's a danger, he has no regard for public safety, doesn't care about you, doesn't care about us," said Amar Ghandi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "He's got one person he's worried about, and we're going to make sure he stays locked up as long as we can."

Both the injured deputy and bystander and being treated with minor injuries, and are expected to be okay, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.