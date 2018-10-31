If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A shooting early Halloween morning left one woman dead.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, the department received reports of shots fired along the 5800 block of Antelope Road. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman suffering from one gunshot wound.

The victim was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in Antelope. pic.twitter.com/dGluZ5dXJW — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 31, 2018

Witnesses told the sheriff's department they head multiple shots fired at the Antelope shopping center following an argument between people. Deputies are still on the scene, speaking with witnesses for their investigation.

No suspect or motive has yet been determined. The sheriff's department expects to be on the scene throughout the day. However, no road closures or traffic delays are expected.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.

