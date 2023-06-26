x
Woman shot in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was wounded in a shooting in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday around 9 p.m. on Casa Linda Court, near Meadowview Road. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and the police department is investigating the shooting.

