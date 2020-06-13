Woman starts petition to change Capitol Mall to Black Lives Matter Avenue

Cierra Washington Griffin says she was inspired after seeing "Black Lives Matter" painted on the Capitol Mall in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite passing rain showers on Friday, about a hundred demonstrators exercised their freedom of expression and took to the stage at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“I’m not here for a moment. I’m here to stay, and I’m here to get change," said Cierra Washington Griffin, a protester who showed up to the plaza.

While many shared their talents on stage, Griffin went to the open mic to share an idea; rename the Capitol Mall to Black Lives Matter Avenue.

The Elk Grove woman says she felt inspired to start a petition to rename the street after seeing Black Lives Matter painted on the Capitol Mall this week.

She wants to see a permanent sign in front of the State Capitol.

“Not only will that sign be a sign that we’re going in the right direction, that sign being changed to Black Lives Matter Avenue will be a constant reminder [to legislators]," she said.

Her idea is in its infancy, with a few hundred signing the petition since it was posted five days ago. To naysayers, she says nothing is impossible.

“They thought a lot of things, that [Dr.] Martin Luther King [Jr.] was doing wasn’t going to happen. I’m pretty sure people thought that we were never going to have a black president, and it happened," Griffin said.

The road to make such a change is a long one. An application for a street name change needs to be submitted the city's planning and design commissions before going through a multi-step approval and appeal process.





