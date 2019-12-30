SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was struck and killed by a train on the southeast side of Sacramento on Sunday evening, police confirmed.
The incident happened on the railroad tracks near Napa Avenue and E. Railroad Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Investigators are unsure what the woman was doing on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train.
No one on the train was injured, according to Union Pacific officials. The woman has not yet been identified.
