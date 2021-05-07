Woman walking along I-80 killed after being hit by three cars

All three drivers stopped to cooperate with officers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman walking along Interstate 80 was killed Thursday night.

According to CHP, a woman was walking into traffic along the westbound lanes of I-80 near Madison Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

The woman was eventually hit by three different passing cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three drivers stopped to cooperate with officers. Three lanes were temporarily closed during the investigation, reopening around 10:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

