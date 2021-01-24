'This year, everything just paid off' | Women's March Sacramento continues after Trump administration

The Sacramento Women's March started the day after the inauguration of former President Trump. Organizers said they plan to keep the new administration accountable.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Women from across the Greater Sacramento region came out for the Women's March around the Capitol on Saturday.

The march looked a little different this year as it was mostly virtual in a pre-recorded video but a handful of women stayed inside of their cars for a caravan around the Capitol.

"I've never missed a march, and I could not wait to march and I was so excited, I've marched every year and this year, everything just paid off, it's like we made a difference!" Ericka Davis, a supporter from Woodland said.

Taping signs on their cars, rather than marching, because of the pandemic.

This marks the fifth year that women like Kelly Rowe have marched for women's rights.

"I found my voice in 2016, and I'm using it!" Rowe said.

It's a tradition that started the day after the inauguration of former President Donald Trump.

"Totally a celebration, I'm just so happy, I feel so liberated, I think the world is going to be a better place now," Davis said.

Now, just days after President Joe Biden took office, women say this march felt a bit more like a celebration than in previous years.

"As traumatic as these last four years have been for so many people, I think it's the kind of crisis that spurs a lot of growth, and I feel like a lot of good things have come of it," Rowe said.

Still, many say their work is far from over.

"Just because the previous administration now is out, that doesn't mean that women have equal rights, that doesn't mean that women are paid the same, that doesn't mean that we have racial justice for all," Scarlette Bustos, the lead coordinator for Women's March Sacramento said.

And they say it starts with keeping the new administration accountable.

"We're going to hold the people making decisions that affect our lives accountable for the decisions they make whether there's a D or an R after their name," Rowe said.