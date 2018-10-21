It was the first of a series of community actions for Women’s March Sacramento as they worked to amplify the voices of black females in their community.

The organization held a voter pre-registration event on Saturday to help educate and mobilize black girls, ages 13 to 18, in the Sacramento and Greater Sacramento area. The event featured a moderated panel with a Q&A meet and greet afterward.

According to Jasper James, President of Women's March Sacramento Chapter, the event was a response Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court. She says after the confirmation, there was sense of what people should do next. Their voter pre-registration event was their response to that question.

“As far as I understand there’s never really been any kind of mobilization for to find black girls to vote, to have their voices be heard or to amplify their voices,” said James.

James said part of the reason for the event was to show that the organization has been involved with creating these kinds of initiatives and that they are ready to do the work in their community. That includes helping kids navigate high school and understanding why community service is important.

“I definitely feel with us [Sacramento] being the capital that we should also be really present to building the momentum of getting the amplification of black girl’s voices within our community.”

“We really wanted to start the conversations with the 15 or 14-year-old girls,” James added. “We wanted to start the mentor pipeline to really get that momentum moving from each stage and having that stage go up into college age as well so that we can really start to move that space from the younger girls to the older girls.”

© 2018 KXTV