10 Easter events happening this weekend in the Sacramento region | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your Easter weekend!
Saturday, April 16th
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Located at Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)
- Organized by Aerospace Museum of California
- Amelia Bearhart and friends are hosting games, activities, spring-themed crafts, and a treat stations.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Located at Fourth Avenue Park (4040 4th Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by the City Church of Sacramento, District 5, Community Wellness Forum, and The Night Market Series
- Join a community egg hunt with over 4,000 eggs! Also scheduled is marketplace vendors, local food trucks and food vendors, community resources and organizations, face painting and balloon twisting, bounce houses, a live DJ and special guests.
- More information about this event here.
- 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at Grand Island Vineyards (12484 Highway 160, Walnut Grove)
- Organized by Grand Island Vineyards
- Join Grand Island Vineyards for an Adult Easter Egg Hunt with prizes including wine gift packs, single bottle wines, glasses, concert tickets, and the Golden Egg Prize.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8:30 a.m. – noon
- Located at Arden Park (1000 La Sierra Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Arden Park Recreation And Park District
- Arden Park's Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Bunny returns! Wear your Easter best, come have breakfast, and participate in the free Easter Egg Hunt. There will be a bounce house, petting zoo, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 – 4 p.m.
- Located at Marketplace 99 (9134 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove)
- Organized by Marketplace 99
- Easter Festival at Marketplace 99 returns with a bounce house, face painting, a live DJ and more.
- More information about this event HERE
Sunday, April 17th
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at Legends at Woodcreek (5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd., Roseville)
- Organized by Legends at Woodcreek
- Legends at Woodcreek is opening its doors for brunch and bubbles. The Easter menu has items such as eggs benedict, French toast, and mimosas.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at E2 Church (3443 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove)
- Organized by E2 Church
- The Easter Service is a 60-minute church service that will include special performances, worship, and a message of hope. The Outdoor Easter Experience will have 20,000 eggs, live stage performances, food trucks, carnival games, bounce houses, raffle prizes, and much more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at Cordova Church of the Nazarene (3520 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Cordova Nazarene Messy Church
- This is an all-age community event featuring an Easter egg hunt, treats, prizes, and pancakes!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Located at GoodMills Family Winery (17266 Hillside Dr., Lodi)
- Organized by GoodMills Family Winery
- Hop on Over To GoodMills for an Easter egg hunt for adults and children, with music from Paul Blakemore.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Located at Julietta Winery (51221 Clarksburg Rd., Clarksburg)
- Organized by Julietta Winery
- Julietta Winery will host an Easter egg hunt with candy for the kids as well as an Easter egg hunt with wine prizes for adults.
- More information about this event HERE.
Throughout the Weekend
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- At Fairytale Town (3901 Land Park Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Fairytale Town
- Join Fairytale Town for an egg-citing weekend featuring egg hunts, prizes, spring-themed arts and crafts, theater performances, and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Located at Funderland Amusement Park (1350 17th Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Funderland Amusement Park
- Funderland is open throughout the weekend for kids' spring and Easter break.
- More information about this event HERE.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: South Sacramento's Baker's Donuts faces off two corporate donut shops