x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

10 Easter events happening this weekend in the Sacramento region | Word on the Street

Here's what Sacramento has planned for your Easter weekend!

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your Easter weekend!

Saturday, April 16th

Air Park Eggstravaganza

  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Located at Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)
  • Organized by Aerospace Museum of California
  • Amelia Bearhart and friends are hosting games, activities, spring-themed crafts, and a treat stations.
  • More information about this event HERE

Our Air Park Eggstravaganza is almost here! 🐰 Visit the Museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy fun Spring...

Posted by Aerospace Museum of California on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Easter In The Park!

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Located at Fourth Avenue Park (4040 4th Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by the City Church of Sacramento, District 5, Community Wellness Forum, and The Night Market Series
  • Join a community egg hunt with over 4,000 eggs! Also scheduled is marketplace vendors, local food trucks and food vendors, community resources and organizations, face painting and balloon twisting, bounce houses, a live DJ and special guests. 
  • More information about this event here

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

  • 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Located at Grand Island Vineyards (12484 Highway 160, Walnut Grove)
  • Organized by Grand Island Vineyards
  • Join Grand Island Vineyards for an Adult Easter Egg Hunt with prizes including wine gift packs, single bottle wines, glasses, concert tickets, and the Golden Egg Prize.
  • More information about this event HERE

Easter Eggstravaganza & Bunny Breakfast

  • 8:30 a.m. – noon
  • Located at Arden Park (1000 La Sierra Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Arden Park Recreation And Park District
  • Arden Park's Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Bunny returns! Wear your Easter best, come have breakfast, and participate in the free Easter Egg Hunt. There will be a bounce house, petting zoo, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
  • More information about this event HERE

Ain't no bunny like the Easter Bunny because the Easter Bunny's all hops! Join us on Saturday, April 16th for our...

Posted by Arden Park Recreation and Park District on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Easter Festival at Marketplace 99

  • 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Located at Marketplace 99 (9134 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove)
  • Organized by Marketplace 99
  • Easter Festival at Marketplace 99 returns with a bounce house, face painting, a live DJ and more.
  • More information about this event HERE

Sunday, April 17th

Legends at Woodcreek Easter Brunch & Bubbles

  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Located at Legends at Woodcreek (5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd., Roseville)
  • Organized by Legends at Woodcreek
  • Legends at Woodcreek is opening its doors for brunch and bubbles. The Easter menu has items such as eggs benedict, French toast, and mimosas.
  • More information about this event HERE.

For Reservations Please Call 916-771-5161

Posted by Legends at Woodcreek on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Easter at E2

  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Located at E2 Church (3443 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove)
  • Organized by E2 Church
  • The Easter Service is a 60-minute church service that will include special performances, worship, and a message of hope. The Outdoor Easter Experience will have 20,000 eggs, live stage performances, food trucks, carnival games, bounce houses, raffle prizes, and much more.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Easter at E2 is an annual Easter celebration hosted by E2 Church, comprised of Easter Services and an outdoor experience for the family. Register at www.e2church.com

Posted by E2 Church on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Easter Eggstravaganza & Pancake Breakfast

  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Located at Cordova Church of the Nazarene (3520 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Cordova Nazarene Messy Church
  • This is an all-age community event featuring an Easter egg hunt, treats, prizes, and pancakes!
  • More information about this event HERE.

HOLY WEEK and EASTER at CORDOVA NAZ Palm and Passion Sunday (4/10): Palm March at 10:15 am and a video presentation of...

Posted by Cordova Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Easter Sunday April 17th Music and Easter Egg Hunt Children and Adults.

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Located at GoodMills Family Winery (17266 Hillside Dr., Lodi)
  • Organized by GoodMills Family Winery
  • Hop on Over To GoodMills for an Easter egg hunt for adults and children, with music from Paul Blakemore.
  • More information about this event HERE.

GoodMills Family Winery April 17, 2022 11:00 - 2:00 Music : Paul Blakemore Egg Hunt For Adults and Children...

Posted by GoodMills Family Winery on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Easter Celebration & Egg Hunt

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Located at Julietta Winery (51221 Clarksburg Rd., Clarksburg)
  • Organized by Julietta Winery 
  • Julietta Winery will host an Easter egg hunt with candy for the kids as well as an Easter egg hunt with wine prizes for adults.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Throughout the Weekend

Fairytale Town Spring Eggstravaganza

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • At Fairytale Town (3901 Land Park Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Fairytale Town
  • Join Fairytale Town for an egg-citing weekend featuring egg hunts, prizes, spring-themed arts and crafts, theater performances, and more!
  • More information about this event HERE.

Easter and Spring Break Celebration

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Located at Funderland Amusement Park (1350 17th Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Funderland Amusement Park
  • Funderland is open throughout the weekend for kids' spring and Easter break.
  • More information about this event HERE

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: South Sacramento's Baker's Donuts faces off two corporate donut shops