Sacramento

10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend, so go out and enjoy that springtime sun!

Saturday, April 9th

Helicopter Egg Drop

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 
  • Located at River's Edge Church (6449 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by River's Edge Church
  •  A helicopter will fly over River's Edge Church and drop over 5,000 plastic eggs filled with candy. Plus, there will be crafts, inflatables, games and more!
  • More information about this event HERE

Black Arts & Culture Community Festival

  • 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 
  • Located at the Robertson's Community Center (3525 Norwood Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by C-Yah Envy
  • This black arts and culture festival is to celebrate the black community. There are various vendors, artists and fashion designers from all over our community to shop as well!
  • More information about this event HERE

Bay Area Craft Beer Festival

  • 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 
  • Located at Martinez Waterfront Park (245 North Court St., Martinez)
  • Organized by Downtown Martinez & Co. and Bay Area Craft Beer Festival
  •  The 2022 Bay Area Craft Beer Festival will feature over 50 local breweries and over 100 beers to sample. There will also be live music, food, vendors and more!
  • More information about this event HERE

California's Day of Dance Celebration 

  • 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
  • Located at The Rink Studios (1031 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Rink Studios
  • The primary goal is to inspire Sacramento to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health, and to promote the availability of quality performing arts in the community.
  • More information about this event HERE

Vegano Spring Fiesta

  • 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
  • Located at El Papagayo (5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael)
  • Organized by Sac Vegan Pop-ups
  • This is a free outdoor Spring fiesta, so join for an evening of vegan food and fun!
  • More information about this event HERE
Posted by Sac Vegan Pop-ups on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Sunday, April 10th

Sacramento Antique Faire 

  • 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
  • Located at Sleep Train Arena (1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Sacramento Antique Faire
  • Shop over 300 antique and vintage vendors selling furniture, art, jewelry, lighting, clothing, and much more!
  • More information about this event HERE.

Happy Faire Week 💐 See you all this Sunday!

Posted by Sacramento Antique Faire on Monday, April 4, 2022

Bradley Ranch Winery 3rd Annual Egg Drop

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
  • Located at Bradley Ranch Winery (11070 Bradley Ranch Rd., Elk Grove)
  • Organized by Bradley Ranch Winery
  • There will be over 5,000 candy and toy filled eggs with a few golden eggs for special prizes! Also, wine tasting, food trucks, a craft fair, games, and more will begin right after the Easter Egg Hunt!
  • More information about this event HERE

@bradleyranchwinery is having their 3rd annual Easter egg hunt. I believe they will have 5000 eggs to find. I will...

Posted by Bubbly Bar Soaps on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Let's Brunch & Day Party

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
  • Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
  • Mimosas, brunch, good vibes, good music, and good people!
  • More information about this event HERE.
Credit: @te_thebartender

Spring Carnival & Craft Faire

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
  • Located at Mix Park (8770 Goldy Glen Way, Elk Grove)
  • Organized by the Camden Neighborhood Association, Elk Grove
  • This is a spring afternoon filled with carnival games, bounce slides, raffles, vendors and more! 
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Camden Neighborhood Association, Elk Grove, CA on Monday, March 21, 2022

Easter Fest and Easter Fun

  • 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
  • Located at Southgate Plaza (4242 Florin Rd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Southgate Plaza
  • Get family photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy many activities including a bounce house, face painting, live DJs and more!
  • More information about this event HERE

Our Easter Fest is happening this weekend! Bring the whole family and enjoy FREE photos with the Easter Bunny, a bounce...

Posted by Southgate Plaza on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Throughout the Weekend

American Bonsai Association Sacramento, Annual Show and Sale 

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 and Sunday, Apr. 10 
  • Located at Shepard Garden and Arts Center (3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by the American Bonsai Association, Sacramento
  • This is their 62nd Annual Bonsai Show and Sale and it will exhibit a large collection of bonsai trees developed by our community's avid bonsai practitioners. There will also be demonstrations each day by headliner Andrew Robson. 
  • More information about this event HERE
Posted by Renee Seely on Friday, March 4, 2022

2022 Davis Cherry Blossom Festival

  • 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 and Sunday, Apr. 10 
  • Located at Sudwerk Brewing Company (2001 2nd St., Davis)
  • Organized by the Davis Cherry Blossom Festival and Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan 
  • The Davis Cherry Blossom Festival is a collaborative project of Japanese and Asian American student organizations at UC Davis and members of the Davis community. The festival was founded and produced by Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan, a kumidaiko (ensemble drumming) or "taiko" group from UC Davis.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Check out our official lineup!👀 Our lineup is finally here! See who’s in the schedule for each day, including a map of...

Posted by Davis Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday, March 25, 2022

