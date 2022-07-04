10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend, so go out and enjoy that springtime sun!
Saturday, April 9th
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
- Located at River's Edge Church (6449 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by River's Edge Church
- A helicopter will fly over River's Edge Church and drop over 5,000 plastic eggs filled with candy. Plus, there will be crafts, inflatables, games and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
- Located at the Robertson's Community Center (3525 Norwood Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by C-Yah Envy
- This black arts and culture festival is to celebrate the black community. There are various vendors, artists and fashion designers from all over our community to shop as well!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
- Located at Martinez Waterfront Park (245 North Court St., Martinez)
- Organized by Downtown Martinez & Co. and Bay Area Craft Beer Festival
- The 2022 Bay Area Craft Beer Festival will feature over 50 local breweries and over 100 beers to sample. There will also be live music, food, vendors and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
- Located at The Rink Studios (1031 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Rink Studios
- The primary goal is to inspire Sacramento to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health, and to promote the availability of quality performing arts in the community.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9
- Located at El Papagayo (5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael)
- Organized by Sac Vegan Pop-ups
- This is a free outdoor Spring fiesta, so join for an evening of vegan food and fun!
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, April 10th
- 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Sleep Train Arena (1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Antique Faire
- Shop over 300 antique and vintage vendors selling furniture, art, jewelry, lighting, clothing, and much more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Bradley Ranch Winery (11070 Bradley Ranch Rd., Elk Grove)
- Organized by Bradley Ranch Winery
- There will be over 5,000 candy and toy filled eggs with a few golden eggs for special prizes! Also, wine tasting, food trucks, a craft fair, games, and more will begin right after the Easter Egg Hunt!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
- Mimosas, brunch, good vibes, good music, and good people!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Mix Park (8770 Goldy Glen Way, Elk Grove)
- Organized by the Camden Neighborhood Association, Elk Grove
- This is a spring afternoon filled with carnival games, bounce slides, raffles, vendors and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Southgate Plaza (4242 Florin Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Southgate Plaza
- Get family photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy many activities including a bounce house, face painting, live DJs and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
Throughout the Weekend
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 and Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Shepard Garden and Arts Center (3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by the American Bonsai Association, Sacramento
- This is their 62nd Annual Bonsai Show and Sale and it will exhibit a large collection of bonsai trees developed by our community's avid bonsai practitioners. There will also be demonstrations each day by headliner Andrew Robson.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9 and Sunday, Apr. 10
- Located at Sudwerk Brewing Company (2001 2nd St., Davis)
- Organized by the Davis Cherry Blossom Festival and Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan
- The Davis Cherry Blossom Festival is a collaborative project of Japanese and Asian American student organizations at UC Davis and members of the Davis community. The festival was founded and produced by Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan, a kumidaiko (ensemble drumming) or "taiko" group from UC Davis.
- More information about this event HERE.
