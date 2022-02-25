x
Sacramento

10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento

From nightlife to daytime adventures, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!

Saturday, February 26th

Tower Brewing's Mardi-versary Party

  • Noon - 11 p.m.
  • Located at Tower Brewing (1210 66th St., Unit B, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Tower Brewing
  • For one day only, Tower Brewing is expanding its patio to make room for vendors, food, games, drinks, live music and more things to come.
  More information about this event HERE.

It's almost our birthday! 🎂

Posted by Tower Brewing on Monday, January 24, 2022

Mardi Gras Meets Carnival Parade

  • 1 - 11 p.m.
  • Located at Old Sacramento
  • Organized by Louisiana Sue Presents
  • A celebration of Mardi Gras & Carnival along with food and music! Featuring foods like gumbo, po boy sandwiches, empanadas and more. Vegan options will be available. Specialty drinks like hurricanes, caipirinha and more are available. 
  More information about this event HERE.

Preservation Sacramento K Street Jazz Tour

  • 3 - 6 p.m.
  • Located at Ali Youssefi Square (705 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Preservation Sacramento
  • Downtown Sacramento used to have dozens of venues where live jazz was performed. This K Street Jazz Tour is a walking tour and the plan is to visit several of Sacramento's surviving historic buildings that were once jazz venues.
  More information about this event HERE

After our Preservation Roundtable at 10 AM, our members are invited to meet at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th & K Street for a walking tour of downtown Sacramento at 3 PM!

Posted by Preservation Sacramento on Friday, February 11, 2022

Black History (every) Month Celebration!

  • 4 - 6 p.m. 
  • Located at Blacker the Berry & Greens Garden (3229 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Our Streets Coalition and Black Lives Matter Sacramento
  • Black Lives Matter Sacramento is celebrating Black history and how Black "is" excellence! Social distancing and masks are required. Food, music, and activities available!
  More information about this event HERE.

City of Trees Parade

  • 5 - 7 p.m. 
  • Located at Old Sacramento
  • Organized by Krewe of Trees, Curiosity Collaborative, Wide Open Walls, Sacramento NAACP, and Sacramento Valley Spark
  • The City of Trees Parade will be a cultural showcase, lifting up the diverse and wonderful culture of Sacramento.
  More information about this event HERE
Posted by Krewe of Trees on Friday, December 10, 2021

Sunday, February 27th

The Fly Market

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
  • Located at Diamond Auto Sport (912 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by FVME
  • The Flu Market features over 80 vendors ranging from vintage fashion to food! Fly Market features some of the areas most popular food trucks and vendors as well as popular DJs in the mix all day long! 
  More information about this event HERE

Séka Hills Almond Festival

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Located at the Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room (19326 County Road 78, Brooks)
  • Organized by Séka Hills
  • Live music, food, drinks, and dessert all served at the Séka Hills Almond Festival.

  More information about this event HERE

Don't miss our Almond Festival event THIS Sunday, February 27th! 🌸 Featuring live music by the Hey Nows (11a - 2p), food...

Posted by Séka Hills on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Comic Verse Sacramento - Comic Con

  • Noon - 5 p.m.
  • Located at The Grand Ballroom (1215 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by ComicverseSac and Impound Comics 
  • Comic Verse's love for comic books, stories, art, and pop culture is boundless and will be featured in a one-day event in the heart of Sacramento. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests ranging from comic books to cosplay!
  More information about this event HERE

Make sure you have your tickets for our Comic Con in Sacramento! Less then 2 weeks away! Feb 27th! VIP almost sold...

Posted by Impound Comics on Monday, February 14, 2022

NISENAN: A Cultural Music Project - Virtual

  • 5 - 7 p.m. 
  • Located at Beatnik Studios (723 S St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Vox Musica and Beatnik Studios
  • Vox Musica is continuing their efforts to support the Nisenan Tribe from the Nevada City Rancheria by presenting a powerful and informative concert project that tells the stories of the Nisenans. This project includes new music, traditional tribal songs, and short video documentaries.
  More information about this event HERE

Join us virtually for a cultural music project with members of the Nisenan Native American Tribe to preserve and support...

Posted by Vox Musica on Thursday, February 17, 2022

DTF Comedy Showcase

  • 7:30 - 9 p.m. 
  • Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Way Suite 225, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Punch Line Sacramento
  • DTF Comedy Showcase features a combination of newer and veteran comics from Sacramento and the surrounding areas! Hosted by Matt Gubser. 
  More information about this event HERE

