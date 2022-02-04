Events happening the weekend of Feb. 4-6 in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of events happening this weekend!
Friday, February 4th
- 4:30 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at VFW Post 67 (2784 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by California Black Agriculture Working Group
- Oldest Official Rosa Parks Day in the Nation - VFW Black History Month Celebration to follow, showcasing a positive new way forward.
- 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sac Cultural Hub Media Foundation
- All professional adults in the corporate arena, fashion industry, entrepreneurship, and arts are encouraged to attend for networking, good conversation and good music.
- 6 - 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at Beach Hut Deli (6406 Sunrise Blvd. #ste B, Citrus Heights)
- Organized by Young at the Arts
- Please join us for Painting Fun for KIDS at Beach Hut Deli Citrus Heights, where this time we will be painting a beautiful heart! Let your youngin's release their inner artist while artists guide them step-by-step in creating their own masterpiece.
- 6 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at Mack Powell Event Center (2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by P.U.R.E Youth
- A benefit for P.U.R.E. Youth Group. You can expect a touch of elegance while enjoying a fun-filled evening with live music and dancing.
- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at Big Stump Brewing Company (1716 L St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Reid Clark Comedy
- Come join us Friday, February 4th to support some great up and coming comedians!
- 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at the Crest Theatre (1013 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Live Nation and Crest Sacramento
- The Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny tour stops at the Crest for one night only!
- 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5
- Located at Ambiance Lounge (910 2nd St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Illusions The Drag Queen Show
- llusions the Drag Queen Show Sacramento is the perfect combination of spectacular burlesque style and comedy performances by the industry’s best celebrity impersonators and the funniest Sacramento drag queen hosts ever!
- 8 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5
- Located at Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club (1207 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
- Sacramento, California-born Key Lewis is coming home for 4 shows! Don't miss it!
- 8 - 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at STAB! Comedy Theater (1710 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by Real Live Comedians
- Real Live Comedians is a thrilling hour of hot, live, post-apocalyptic comedy with the best comics around!
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at Palace International (2645 El Camino Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Afrolinner Sundaze
- This Friday night at Champagne Fridays, we are celebrating ALL COUNTRIES. Come out and rep your country. Jersey, flag, t-shirts, hat, etc, wear something to represent!
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at Odd Cookie (1015 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by StayPoiz and MyUrbanSociety
- R&B all night with a splash of hip hop! This Friday it's a party...an ALL WHITE PARTY!
- 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by London Sacramento
- Next up from our LA roster, DJ Bella Fiasco will take over the main floor this Fri night! Also, local internet king DJ Nano Saenz will be video mixing throwbacks downstairs in the lounge!
