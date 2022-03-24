x
Sacramento

10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

From nightlife to daytime adventures, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The springtime sun is out and you should be too! Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend.

Saturday, Mar. 26

The Lucky Run

  • 8 a.m. 
  • Located at 315 West 14th St., Davis
  • Organized by A Change of Pace
  • The 2022 Lucky Run will include four events: a 5K, 7K (7 for good luck!), 10K, and a Kids Fun Run (ages 12 and under): 1/4 and 1/2 Mile 
  • More information about this event HERE

Amelia Bearhart's Storytime and Crafts

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
  • Located at Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)
  • Organized by Aerospace Museum of California
  • More information about this event HERE

1UP Retro Clothing Presents: "SATURDAY LOVE MARKET"

  • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Located at 3400 Broadway, Sacramento
  • Organized by 1UP Retro Clothing
  • Saturday Love is a free, community-based event every second Saturday of the month combining unique culinary experiences, live art, music, clothes, and more!
  • More information about this event HERE

Air Max Day SAC

  • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Located at Slim + Husky's Pizza (3413 Broadway, Sacramento)
  • Organized by SoleKalibur
  • Sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to stop by the shop with their favorite Air Maxs and kick it at the 35th anniversary of the original Nike Air Max 1!
  • More information about this event HERE

#AirMaxDay This Saturday at #SlimAndHuskysPizza 3.26 #airmaxdaysac #nikeairmax

Posted by SoleKalibur on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

"In The Heights" - Natomas Charter High School

  • 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Located at Natomas Charter School (4600 Blackrock Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Natomas Charter School
  • Come see the students of Natomas Charter School in their production of "In The Heights," an award-winning musical by Lin Manuel Miranda.
  • More information about this event HERE

Don't miss the NCS-PFAA production of In The Heights! This amazing show opens in just 2 days. Get your tickets now at www.benarts.org before they are gone!

Posted by Natomas Charter School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Sunday, Mar. 27

The Art of Lowriding: The Revisit

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Located at the California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by California Automobile Museum
  • Enjoy lowriders, entertainment, food trucks and vendors while learning about lowrider culture in Sacramento!
  • More information about this event HERE
Posted by California Automobile Museum on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Selfish Sunday

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Located at The Urban Hive (1007 7th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Hella Wellthy
  • This is the ultimate self-care party. There will be yoga, a journaling workshop, a wellness circle, a wellness market, and music played by Sacramento's DJ 2Raw. 
  • More information about this event HERE

New Helvetia: Bald Heads & Beer 2022

  • Noon - 5 p.m. 
  • Located at New Helvetia Brewing Co. (1730 Broadway, Sacramento)
  • Organized by St. Baldrick's Foundation
  • During the pandemic, kids were still being diagnosed with cancer, but donations to support research slowed. St. Baldrick's Foundation wants to change that and save lives.
  • More information about this event HERE.

When Black Women Run

  • 4:30 - 7 p.m. 
  • Located at DRIP Espresso (1004 24th St., Sacramento) 
  • Organized by DRIP Espresso and Sacramento Sister Circle
  • The sisters of DRIP Espresso are hosting a free community conversation with local candidates looking to make historic gains in the 2022 midterm elections. Featuring Kindra Montgomery Block, Alana Matthews, Myrly's Stockdale Coleman, and Tamiko Heim. 
  • More information about this event HERE

Rifts In Time: Interactive Adventure Theater

  • 4:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Located at 401 Vernon St., Suite B - Backside of First Bank, Roseville
  • Organized by the Placer Repertory Theater
  • Placer Rep combines role-playing games, improvisation and immersive theater to create an interactive night of storytelling, where you can participate, and you can affect what happens!
  • More information about this event HERE
Posted by Placer Repertory Theater on Thursday, February 3, 2022

