10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The springtime sun is out and you should be too! Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend.
Saturday, Mar. 26
- 8 a.m.
- Located at 315 West 14th St., Davis
- Organized by A Change of Pace
- The 2022 Lucky Run will include four events: a 5K, 7K (7 for good luck!), 10K, and a Kids Fun Run (ages 12 and under): 1/4 and 1/2 Mile
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Located at Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)
- Organized by Aerospace Museum of California
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Located at 3400 Broadway, Sacramento
- Organized by 1UP Retro Clothing
- Saturday Love is a free, community-based event every second Saturday of the month combining unique culinary experiences, live art, music, clothes, and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Located at Slim + Husky's Pizza (3413 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by SoleKalibur
- Sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to stop by the shop with their favorite Air Maxs and kick it at the 35th anniversary of the original Nike Air Max 1!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 - 9 p.m.
- Located at Natomas Charter School (4600 Blackrock Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Natomas Charter School
- Come see the students of Natomas Charter School in their production of "In The Heights," an award-winning musical by Lin Manuel Miranda.
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Mar. 27
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Located at the California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by California Automobile Museum
- Enjoy lowriders, entertainment, food trucks and vendors while learning about lowrider culture in Sacramento!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Located at The Urban Hive (1007 7th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Hella Wellthy
- This is the ultimate self-care party. There will be yoga, a journaling workshop, a wellness circle, a wellness market, and music played by Sacramento's DJ 2Raw.
- More information about this event HERE.
- Noon - 5 p.m.
- Located at New Helvetia Brewing Co. (1730 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by St. Baldrick's Foundation
- During the pandemic, kids were still being diagnosed with cancer, but donations to support research slowed. St. Baldrick's Foundation wants to change that and save lives.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4:30 - 7 p.m.
- Located at DRIP Espresso (1004 24th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by DRIP Espresso and Sacramento Sister Circle
- The sisters of DRIP Espresso are hosting a free community conversation with local candidates looking to make historic gains in the 2022 midterm elections. Featuring Kindra Montgomery Block, Alana Matthews, Myrly's Stockdale Coleman, and Tamiko Heim.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4:30 - 7 p.m.
- Located at 401 Vernon St., Suite B - Backside of First Bank, Roseville
- Organized by the Placer Repertory Theater
- Placer Rep combines role-playing games, improvisation and immersive theater to create an interactive night of storytelling, where you can participate, and you can affect what happens!
- More information about this event HERE.
