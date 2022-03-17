10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!
Saturday, Mar. 19
- 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 19
- Located at Browns Ravine (661 Green Valley Rd., Folsom Marina, El Dorado Hills)
- Organized by Special Olympics of Northern California
- Make a splash with costumed friends for Sacramento's Polar Plunge. Plungers can dive into the water all the way, just dip in and out, or stay completely dry and still enjoy the experience!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 19
- Located at Arco Arena (1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Kings
- Join the Sacramento Kings and Slamson for one last look at Arco Arena and any final goodbyes before construction begins for new development at the Natomas location.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 19
- Located at Hacker Lab | Startup Coworking Maker Space (2533 R St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Hey Sis - Sisters Inspiring Sisters
- This will be Hey Sis's 6th Sip & Shop at the Hacker Lab Location. This is an indoor and outdoor event, with free giveaways, women-owned vendors, and complimentary mimosas!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 19
- Located at L Street Dock (1206 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Hornblower Cruises & Events
- There will be a one-and-a-half-hour cocktail cruise on the Sacramento River. Cruise with friends and family while soaking up the Sacramento views. Features DJs, live entertainment, and themed cocktails. Come dressed in green, or you might get pinched!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 19
- Located at CASA de ESPAÑOL | Spanish Language School (1101 R St., Sacramento)
- Organized by CASA de ESPAÑOL
- Displaying original work from five Latinx ceramists along with a closing reception with refreshments, music, and Argentinian empanadas!
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Mar. 20
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20
- Located at California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by California Automobile Museum
- Cars ride out in style at the Car Museum's Sunday Drives. Happens every third Sunday!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20
- Located at Heart Craft Studio (3054 Sunrise Boulevard #G, Rancho Cordova)
- Organized by Heart Craft Studio
- Calling all kid creatives! There will be a Creative Kids Craft Fair, featuring a variety of vendors made by and for kids! Make and take crafts, sweets and so much more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20
- Located at Lucky Find Market (3550 Taylor Rd., Loomis)
- Organized by Lucky Find Market
- Shop small and watch good businesses grow! Local craft and small business vendors set up shop for one day a month at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis. There will be live music, prizes and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20
- Located at Hilton Sacramento Arden West (2200 Harvard St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Kiran’s Collection by Kiran Akhtar
- Well-known clothing and jewelry vendors from the Bay Area and Los Angeles will be showcasing their new arrivals, so shop for the summer season/Ramadan and EID! There will be casual wear, formal wear, bridal wear, jewelry, and much more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20
- Located at The Flamingo House Social Club (2315 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Flamingo House and Lost in Groove
- Love Shack is a brand new monthly afternoon dance party featuring the Lost In Groove team! This month's headliner, m.O.N.R.O.E.!
- More information about this event HERE.
