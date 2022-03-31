10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy April, everyone! Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your first weekend of April, so go out and enjoy that springtime weather!
Saturday, April 1st
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Located at Howe Community Park (2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento)
- Organized by Humble Beginnings Entrepreneur Network
- There will be food, music, bounce houses, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, vendors and so much more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- Noon - 5:30 p.m.
- Located at Bike Dog Brewing Company (2534 Industrial Boulevard #110, West Sacramento)
- Organized by Hearts For Paws Rescue
- This is the 2nd annual benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue, a non-profit Animal Rescue in Sacramento/Davis. Come meet some dogs and puppies ready to be adopted!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 3 - 6 p.m.
- Located at Sac Dance Lab (1807 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sac Dance Lab
- BLOOM is Sac Dance Lab's spring choreography showcase, which highlights some of Sacramento's top industry dancers and performer!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
- Located at Opera House Saloon (411 Lincoln St., Roseville)
- Organized by Opera House Saloon and Rock With You The Michael Jackson Tribute
- This is a Michael Jackson Tribute, combining the elements of Michaels's live shows and performing all of his greatest hits spanning his entire career.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7:30 - 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 - 11:30 p.m.
- Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Wy., Suite 225, Sacramento)
- Organized by Punch Line Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, April 2nd
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Located on Main Street in Newcastle
- Organized by Newcastle Community Association
- Come enjoy vintage cars, pancake breakfast, music and more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Located at 1525 U St., Sacramento
- Organized by Black Coffee Roastery
- Take a trip around the world and explore the intricacies of coffee beans. Owner and operator Dante Williams shares a lineup of coffee and tea.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Located at Solomon's (730 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by River City Marketplace
- Shop a selection of vintage clothing, vinyl, and handmade goods at Solomon's.
- More information about this event HERE.
- Noon - 4 p.m.
- Located at Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse (1322 V St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
- This is a community-inspired event where you can shop from local makers.
- More information about this event HERE.
Throughout the Weekend
- Located at Bradley Ranch Winery (11070 Bradley Ranch Rd #3, Elk Grove)
- Organized by The Big Bounce America
- This inflatable theme park has four different bounce courses, obstacles, and games.
- More information about this event HERE.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento-based nonprofit 'Yoga Moves Us' back outside