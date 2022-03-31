x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

From nightlife to daytime adventures, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy April, everyone! Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your first weekend of April, so go out and enjoy that springtime weather!

Saturday, April 1st

EGGstra Special Small Business Saturday & Easter Egg Hunt

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Located at Howe Community Park (2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Humble Beginnings Entrepreneur Network
  • There will be food, music, bounce houses, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, vendors and so much more!
  • More information about this event HERE.

Paws, Portraits & Pints

  • Noon - 5:30 p.m. 
  • Located at Bike Dog Brewing Company (2534 Industrial Boulevard #110, West Sacramento) 
  • Organized by Hearts For Paws Rescue
  • This is the 2nd annual benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue, a non-profit Animal Rescue in Sacramento/Davis. Come meet some dogs and puppies ready to be adopted!
  • More information about this event HERE

BLOOM - Choreography Showcase (18+)

  • 3 - 6 p.m.
  • Located at Sac Dance Lab (1807 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Sac Dance Lab
  • BLOOM is Sac Dance Lab's spring choreography showcase, which highlights some of Sacramento's top industry dancers and performer!
  • More information about this event HERE.

We are just 10 days away from opening night at Bloom! Come out and support local art! Get your tickets now these...

Posted by Sac Dance Lab on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

"Rock with You" - The Michael Jackson Tribute Live

  • 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
  • Located at Opera House Saloon (411 Lincoln St., Roseville)
  • Organized by Opera House Saloon and Rock With You The Michael Jackson Tribute
  • This is a Michael Jackson Tribute, combining the elements of Michaels's live shows and performing all of his greatest hits spanning his entire career.
  • More information about this event HERE

Reserved Seating is getting low, get your Tickets today! Ticket Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5387191?date=2339396

Posted by Rock With You The Michael Jackson Tribute on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Aida Rodriguez performs at Punch Line Sacramento

  • 7:30 - 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 - 11:30 p.m.
  • Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Wy., Suite 225, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Punch Line Sacramento
  • More information about this event HERE

Aida Rodriguez is so damn funny. Make sure to get tickets for her shows this weekend (starting tonight!!!) 💙

Posted by Punch Line Sacramento on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Sunday, April 2nd

Newcastle Car Show

  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Located on Main Street in Newcastle
  • Organized by Newcastle Community Association
  • Come enjoy vintage cars, pancake breakfast, music and more!
  • More information about this event HERE
Posted by Newcastle Community Association on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Caffeine Collective

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
  • Located at 1525 U St., Sacramento
  • Organized by Black Coffee Roastery
  • Take a trip around the world and explore the intricacies of coffee beans. Owner and operator Dante Williams shares a lineup of coffee and tea.
  • More information about this event HERE

Fly Market

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Located at Diamond Autosport (912 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by HELLA SAC
  • Over 80 vendors selling everything from vintage fashion, rare sneakers, hype fashion, local brands, arts and crafts, home goods, and of course, food!
  • More information about this event HERE

Vintage + Vinyl

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Located at Solomon's (730 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by River City Marketplace
  • Shop a selection of vintage clothing, vinyl, and handmade goods at Solomon's.
  • More information about this event HERE

Backyard Boogie

  • Noon - 4 p.m. 
  • Located at Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse (1322 V St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse 
  • This is a community-inspired event where you can shop from local makers.
  • More information about this event HERE

Throughout the Weekend

The Big Bounce America

  • Located at Bradley Ranch Winery (11070 Bradley Ranch Rd #3, Elk Grove)
  • Organized by The Big Bounce America
  • This inflatable theme park has four different bounce courses, obstacles, and games. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

We're sliding into Bradley Ranch Winery, Sacramento CA this weekend and we 👏 can't 👏 WAIT 👏 Very limited tickets remaining: www.thebigbounceamerica.com 🇺🇸

Posted by The Big Bounce America on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento-based nonprofit 'Yoga Moves Us' back outside

In Other News

Sierra Oaks K-8 student attacked with a knife by another student | Noon Update