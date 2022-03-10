10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!
Saturday, Mar. 12
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12
- Located at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (10548 Armstrong Ave., Mather)
- Organized by BAPS Sacramento
- BAPS Sacramento invites you, your family, and friends to come to celebrate and enjoy their Kite Festival, filled with kite flying, music, and food!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12
- Located at Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation (9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove)
- Organized by The Creative Space
- Back by popular demand, The Creative Space is hosting an 80+ vendor food and craft fair. Shop amazing small business products all in one place!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12
- Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1124 2nd St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Old Sacramento Waterfront
- If it’s the Luck of the Irish you’re looking for, come find it at Old Sacramento Waterfront! A parade, live musical entertainment, outdoor beer gardens and a chance to find Leprechauns hiding throughout Old Sac!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 12
- Located at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Shannon McCabe Productions
- Parades, performances, fire dancing, second line, themed cocktails and food, costume contest, deejay's, voodoo rituals, king cake, and much more! The category is masquerade, so bring a mask!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12
- Located at The Impact Foundry (2030 West El Camino Ave. #210, Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Women Achieving Greatness
- The Sacramento Women Achieving Greatness welcomes you all to join them as they honor and celebrate an amazing woman leader in our community with the She's Got SWAG Award and with food, drink, music, and an auction!
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Mar. 13
- 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 13
- Located at the Sleep Train Arena East Entrance (1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Antique Faire
- 300+ vendors selling furniture, art, jewelry, lighting, clothing, and much more!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 13
- Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Kings
- To celebrate NBA FIT Week presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Sacramento Kings have partnered with local health & wellness vendors for a one-day total wellness event, including full body fitness classes, resistance bands classes, yoga classes, and fitness vendors!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 13
- Located at Ten Ten Room (1010 10th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Ten Ten Room
- Chefs from Sacramento go blade to blade in an oyster shucking competition! Each competitor will have three minutes to shuck as many oysters as possible in hopes of winning a $300 cash prize, and oysters will be handed out to you for FREE!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 13
- Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Wy., Sacramento)
- Organized by Punch Line Sacramento
- The "Hot Mess Princess", Suzette Veneti hosts this one-night extravaganza that will have you gagging, laughing and cheering!
- More information about this event HERE.
