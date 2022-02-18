x
Sacramento

10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

From nightlife to daytime adventures, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.
Credit: Simone Soublet (ABC10)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!

Friday, Feb. 18th

FREE LOVE, FREE DANCE 

  • 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Located at The Russ Room (730 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Russ Room
  • DJ Lady Char, DJ Genetixx, and R&B singer Mo Peace are hosting an all-inclusive, safe space for anyone to dance to some R&B, hip-hop, dance hall and club tracks!
  • More information about this event HERE.

Prince Harry's Debut at London

  • 10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
  • Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by London Sacramento
  • If you missed the @priinceharry debut, don't worry, here’s another chance. The DJ is performing at London, kicking off to a celebratory President's Day Weekend.
  • More information about this event HERE.

F.A.T. (For All Tastes) Fridays 

  • 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • Located at Odd Cookie: Bakery, Café, and Bar (1012 9th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Soapys Bartending Services
  • Organizer Myles Saunders is calling all music lovers to Odd Cookie with a special mix curated by DJ Fiji, featuring music old to new school, east coast to west coast, R&B to trap, even afrobeat to reggaeton.

  • More information about this event HERE

Irie Nights

  • 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Irie Nights
  • A night filled with afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, ampiano, hip hop, and R&B. Music by OMG Prince, SlowLikeWhoa, and Chuckkpasta. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Saturday, Feb. 19th

Taco + Margarita Sacramento

  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
  • Located at Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento (1630 J St.)
  • Organized by Mimosa Fest and Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento
  • Goldfield is having a taco and margarita festival with $15 admission, $19 general admission + 1 free margarita, or $39 VIP admission + 3 free margaritas.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Underground Books: Author Reading and Signing Featuring Kevin Powers

  • 4 - 6 p.m.
  • Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by St. Hope Sacramento
  • Kevin Powers will to read his new children's book, "Not Today Fear." A book signing will take place immediately after at Underground Books.
  • More information about this event HERE.

“FILTHY GORGEOUS” // HOF NIGHT

  • 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St, Sacramento)
  • Organized by HofIsBetter
  • “FILTHY GORGEOUS SATURDAYS” is considered HOF NIGHT, with live music from The Band Hayez and Julian Cunningham as well as DJ sets from @rxbbie_ @_djeddy & @priinceharry.
  • More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Feb. 20th

Black History Month Art & Crafter's Show 2022

  • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
  • Organized by Old Sugar Mill
  • Old Sugar Mill is celebrating Black History Month with an art show and craft fair featuring live music, wine tasting, and more.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Presidents Day Sunday Pop-Up Brunch

  • 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by London Sacramento
  • Listen to house music by Jesse Saunders, Cantos, Subrhytym, Freddy Silva, Analog Disko, and Rosi, and sip on bottomless mimosas for a Presidents Day Sunday brunch! 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Full Crate - A Sunday Evening Sunset Dance Party

  • 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Located at Darling Aviary (712 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Darling Aviary
  • Performer Full Crate has produced and played music, ranging from electronic R&B all the way to deephouse. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

President's Day Party

  • 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
  • Located at Palace International (2645 El Camino Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Afrolinner Sundaze
  • No school or work on Monday, so party it up for the presidents! Music by DJ Dennis, DJ Leone, DJ Kwammaster, and DJ Simplicity. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

