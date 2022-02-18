10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!
Friday, Feb. 18th
- 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Located at The Russ Room (730 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Russ Room
- DJ Lady Char, DJ Genetixx, and R&B singer Mo Peace are hosting an all-inclusive, safe space for anyone to dance to some R&B, hip-hop, dance hall and club tracks!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
- Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by London Sacramento
- If you missed the @priinceharry debut, don't worry, here’s another chance. The DJ is performing at London, kicking off to a celebratory President's Day Weekend.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Located at Odd Cookie: Bakery, Café, and Bar (1012 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Soapys Bartending Services
- Organizer Myles Saunders is calling all music lovers to Odd Cookie with a special mix curated by DJ Fiji, featuring music old to new school, east coast to west coast, R&B to trap, even afrobeat to reggaeton.
More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Irie Nights
- A night filled with afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, ampiano, hip hop, and R&B. Music by OMG Prince, SlowLikeWhoa, and Chuckkpasta.
- More information about this event HERE.
Saturday, Feb. 19th
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Located at Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento (1630 J St.)
- Organized by Mimosa Fest and Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento
- Goldfield is having a taco and margarita festival with $15 admission, $19 general admission + 1 free margarita, or $39 VIP admission + 3 free margaritas.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 - 6 p.m.
- Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by St. Hope Sacramento
- Kevin Powers will to read his new children's book, "Not Today Fear." A book signing will take place immediately after at Underground Books.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St, Sacramento)
- Organized by HofIsBetter
- “FILTHY GORGEOUS SATURDAYS” is considered HOF NIGHT, with live music from The Band Hayez and Julian Cunningham as well as DJ sets from @rxbbie_ @_djeddy & @priinceharry.
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Feb. 20th
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
- Organized by Old Sugar Mill
- Old Sugar Mill is celebrating Black History Month with an art show and craft fair featuring live music, wine tasting, and more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by London Sacramento
- Listen to house music by Jesse Saunders, Cantos, Subrhytym, Freddy Silva, Analog Disko, and Rosi, and sip on bottomless mimosas for a Presidents Day Sunday brunch!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Located at Darling Aviary (712 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Darling Aviary
- Performer Full Crate has produced and played music, ranging from electronic R&B all the way to deephouse.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
- Located at Palace International (2645 El Camino Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Afrolinner Sundaze
- No school or work on Monday, so party it up for the presidents! Music by DJ Dennis, DJ Leone, DJ Kwammaster, and DJ Simplicity.
- More information about this event HERE.
