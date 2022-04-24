10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend, so go out and enjoy that springtime sun!
Saturday, April 23rd
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at Lodi Lake (1101 W Turner Rd., Lodi)
- Organized by Headwaters Kayak and Visit Lodi
- Headwaters Kayak will have every kayak and paddleboard they rent out on the beach ready for anyone to take out on the lake for some fun! There will also be food trucks, giveaways, music, and trained staff on the beach to help launch and teach people.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at the University of California, Davis (1 Shields Ave., Davis)
- Organized by the University of California, Davis
- Picnic Day is one of UC Davis’ most admired traditions, serving as the university’s annual Open House for prospective and current students, families, alumni, staff, faculty, and the greater Davis and regional communities.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at Hagan Community Park (2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova)
- Organized by the Rancho Cordova Community Council
- A festival geared toward kids filled with fun activities for kids and their families while raising awareness of a healthy childhood.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at River Walk Park (651 2nd St., West Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild and Sacramento Beer Week
- Being this event is the start of Sacramento Beer Week, there will be 15+ local breweries and the return of the Sac Mac + Beer Pairing competition served by local Sacramento Chefs and partnered with local brewers.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Located at 3841 4th Ave., Sacramento
- Organized by A New Kitchen Entertainment, Neighbor Program, and Foreign Native Channel
- This is a fundraising event for The Shakur Center in Sacramento featuring a local hip hop and R&B showcase. ANK wants to truly build an organic, super talented movement with young people working hard to make dreams come true.
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, April 24th
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at Historic Folsom (905 Leidesdorff St., Folsom)
- Organized by the Historic Folsom District
- More than 200 vendors, merchants and restaurants will be at this fun and free open air craft fair.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Located at Diamond Auto Sport (912 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Fly Market By FVME
- Over 90 vendors selling everything from vintage fashion, rare sneakers, hype fashion, local brands, arts and crafts, home goods, and of course, food!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at Victory Park (1001 N Pershing Ave., Stockton)
- Organized by Earth Day Stockton
- Stockton and San Joaquin County will celebrate Earth Day by holding an Earth Day Festival to address environmental issues and problems that affect us both nationally and locally.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Earth Day and Environmental Council of Sacramento - ECOS
- The theme of Earth Day 2022 is "In This Together," there will be local art, food, fun activities to enjoy for the whole family, live music, interactive games, and a kids’ area.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Located at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 South Airport Way, Stockton)
- Organized by Impalas Magazine and Visit Stockton
- Classic car lovers will love this event! With over 800 of the best lowrider, bombs, dubs, trucks, motorcycles and imports on display, car collectors will be showing off their most prized possessions. There will also be live music and entertainment.
More information about this event HERE.
Throughout the Weekend
- Tuesday, April 19th – Sunday, April 24
- Located at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by California State University, Sacramento
- The Festival of the Arts is a six-day festival that features creative performances, games, exhibits, guest lectures, and masterclasses from local and national artists, including Sacramento State students and faculty.
- More information about this event HERE.
- Saturday, April 23rd – Sunday, April 24
- Located at Cesar Chavez Plaza (910 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by RDA Entertainment
- Loud Festival is a music event, headlined by one of the most famous rappers including Rick Ross, Kid Ink, and Too $hort. There will also be appearances by local comedians and DJs.
- More information about this event HERE.
