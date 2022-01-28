Events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of events happening this weekend!
Friday, January 28th
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Stockton's Miracle Mile (2353 Pacific Ave., Stockton)
- Organized by Whimsy Market On The Mile
- At the Whimsy Market, one can find a variety of smudging supplies, candles, altar supplies, and thousands of crystals to help them start anew.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Fenix Drum and Dance Company (4300 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Fenix Drum and Dance Company
- West African drum classes starting again for 2022. Traditional rhythms for djembe and djun-djuns. Mixed level class. Beginners welcome. Bring your drum or use one of ours.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Oak Park Community Center (3425 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by YPCE - Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment
- Come on down to the Oak Park Community Center on January 28th at 6:30pm for a Skate night of fun and games! Raffle prizes will be given, along with a grand prize each night, and dinner will be provided.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Courtyard by Marriott Sacramento Airport Natomas (2101 River Plaza Drive, Sacramento)
- Organized by Carrie Posey aka Creatively Carrie
- Come paint at The Goldfinch! Get creative and do something fun! It's easier than you think and Carrie will guide you through the process. This event is appropriate for ages 6+. The cost is $28 and includes all supplies.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at the Benvenuti Performing Arts Center (4600 Blackrock Drive, Sacramento)
- Organized by Natomas Charter School
- The Blackrock Dance Company is so excited to come back to the Bevenuti stage with their performance of Awaken.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Ambiance Lounge (910 2nd St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Illusions The Drag Queen Show. Brunch & Dinner Shows
- llusions the Drag Queen Show Sacramento is the perfect combination of spectacular burlesque style and comedy performances by the industry’s best celebrity impersonators and the funniest Sacramento drag queen hosts you’ll ever have the pleasure of encountering. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 / 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 / 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Starlight Dance Studios and Theater 6648 Alhambra Avenue #Suite B, Martinez)
- Organized by Diablo Theatre Company's SingOut
- SingOut's Jr Theatre presents Rogers and Hammerstein's GTK Cinderella. Join us for adventure, romance and laughs in this classic all time favorite fairy tale.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Sullivan Interagency Youth Services Center (2195 Union Ave, Fairfield)
- Organized by Fairfield PAL Teen Center
- We are going to TROPIC like it's hot at our next skate night, Roll-oha! Join us for our monthly roll and skate to a live DJ, win prizes, play rink games, and more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29 / 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Metropolitan (59 Main St., San Andreas)
- Organized by Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe
- Spend the evening cabaret-style, sipping wine and listening to the sweet sound of our favorite bombshell's sultry voice. Marilyn will be at the Met with some of her special guests to entertain you throughout the night.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at STAB! Comedy Theater (1710 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by STAB! Comedy Theater
- Bodi Posi Comedy, a standup show for self-love and acceptance in all forums featuring trans, fat & disabled comedians beaming to you live from their homes to you! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Tiger Bar & Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Hofisbetter
- Come vibe to live music by The Band Hayez and Julian Cunningham and DJ's Druskee and DJ Patrickcoe blasting that good ole R&B. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Sacramento Comedy Spot (1050 20th St. Suite 130, Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Comedy Spot
- YOU! The Musical is a completely improvised musical inspired by YOUR suggestion of a title. Everything in the show is made up on the spot—lyrics, music, dancing… everything.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at MiX Downtown (1525 L Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by MiX Downtown
- Your favorite DJs favorite DJs The Capts & 3 Day Weekend with DJ Peeti-V. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar (1015 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Club Infusion
- Biggest R&B Party in Sacramento every Friday. Greatest R&B hits of all time with a splash of Hip Hop. Food and drink specials all night! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information on this event HERE.
- 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
- A Friday night party dedicated to throwback R&B, 90s Hip-Hop Hop Classics, Reggae, and Afrobeats! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28
- Located at Eagles Hall Aerie 9FOE (4401 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Larry Toney
- Join us every Friday for Salsa & Bachata night in Sacramento! Featuring full bar, free and private parking. $10 Cover. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information on this event HERE.
Saturday, January 29th
- 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Brides for a Cause - Sacramento (1114 21st Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Brides for a Cause
- Brides for a Cause is hosting its 9th Annual Dress Dash event all on the SAME DAY and SAME TIME at its boutique locations in Sacramento, Seattle, Portland and Tacoma.
- More information about this event and how to support HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Griffith Quarry Park & Museum (7504 Rock Springs Rd., Penryn, Calif.)
- Organized by Not By Luck
- Enjoy a fun and relaxing one hour goat experience at the Griffith Quarry in Penryn, CA. Enjoy learning about goats then partner up with one of our goat girls as we walk them around the trails (on leashes), delight as you watch them climb the giant granite boulders and then take time to stop for great pictures.
- More information on this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at The Creative Space (1525 U Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by The Creative Space
- Ring in the new year with The Creative Space at their Lunar New Year Pop-Up! There will be all sorts of delicious food, baked goods, and amazing local handmade products.
- More information on this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Barwest (2724 J Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Barwest
- This is a special event at Barwest where you can enjoy your brunch with mimosas and listen to your favorite music! New brunch menu items, bottomless mimosas, mimosa fishbowls, multiple DJ's playing your favorite music, photo booth, and much more! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Del Campo High School (4925 Dewey Drive, Fair Oaks)
- Organized by COA Productions
- Claim to Fame is a new series of dance competitions dedicated to raising the bar for what a dance competition should be. The competition floor will be shared by hundreds of different ages, talents, and abilities.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Vallejo's Restaurant (1100 O Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Rotary District 5280
- Attend a special VIP lunch immediately following the Seeds of Hope Walk at the State Capitol. Rotary District 5280 is a California Rotary Human Trafficking Prevention Campaign.
- More information about this event and how to support HERE.
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Bowlero North Sacramento (4800 Madison Avenue, Sacramento)
- Organized by the Roberts Family Development Center
- Come show off your skills at our Free Family Bowling event at Bowlero North Sacramento this Saturday. The whole family is welcome!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Berkeley Piano Club (2724 Haste Street, Berkeley)
- Organized by East Bay Music Foundation
- Celebrate the best of the East Bay's young musicians as they play great chamber music together! Join us for a wonderful afternoon of chamber music, with music by Beethoven, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, and more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Mango's Sacramento (1930 K Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by SacramentoBTSxARMY
- Enjoy an afternoon with Sacramento BTSxARMY at 'Mangos Sacramento' as you dance the night away to all your favorite BTS songs!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Tri-County Diversity (201 D Street #Suite L, Marysville)
- Organized by Tri-County Diversity
- Get your GAME ON with our In-Person Board Game Extravaganza for LGBTQ+ community members (and their allies!) ages 18+. We will have a variety of "social distance friendly" games available for play such as Scattagories, Yahtzee, Kahootz, and Farkle (with extra dice)!
- More information about this event HERE
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Mountain House Community Services (251 East Main Street, Mountain House)
- Organized by Rrooar Academy & The Theater Factory
- First time in Mountain House, students of Rrooar academy bring to you Disney's Lion King Jr. Presented by The Theater Factory.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at EDH Community Services District (1021 Harvard Way, El Dorado)
- Organized by Rotary District 5180
- You are invited to the 28th Annual, El Dorado Hills Rotary Crab & Tri Tip Feed! Join in on the fun: Dress in blue Hawaiian theme, delicious food, raffle prizes, silent auction, DJ Dancing, dessert table and more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Foreign Native (3540 3rd Avenue, Sacramento)
- Organized by A New Kitchen and Foreign Native
- Experience an earthquake of flavor, sounds and visual expressions at Foreign Native. Come enjoy the cathartic sounds, unique flavors and creative visual representations.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Landlocked Social House (2329 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Amis Collective
- A multimedia pop-up featuring unreleased photography and music by luustra, shooterfriendly, trevor vance & more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Roseville Veterans Memorial Hall (110 Park Dr, Roseville)
- Organized by Associated Square Dancers of Superior California
- Break out your best movie costumes, or come and admire everyone else's! Capital City Squares is hosting Movie Night for our ASDSC Fifth Saturday Dance. Called by Lawerance Johnstone and cued by Tom Kaiser, it is expected to be a fun night.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts (754 Plumas Street, Yuba City)
- Organized by Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture
- See all 37+ Plays in one sitting! This show is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at The Sofia, home of B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sofia, home of B Street Theatre and SBL Entertainment
- Since scoring a worldwide smash with her debut album ‘Eye to the Telescope’ in 2004, which went on to sell over 5 million copies, KT Tunstall has remained at the forefront of UK singer-songwriter talent.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club (1207 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
- Daniel Dugar was born in New Orleans and raised in the Oakland, San Francisco Bay Area. He plays comedy clubs and colleges across the country as well as appearing on HBO, BET Comic View, Showtime at the Apollo and the Montreal Comedy Festival.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Port City Sports Bar and Grill (222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton)
- Organized by Port City Sports Bar and Grill
- Reggae Night is a special night for Port City. Port City welcomes you to the home of Reggae Night. Featuring a solo acoustic night with lovely surroundings music friends and food. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at On The Y (670 Fulton Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Cymatics Bass
- Join us every Saturday at On the Y for the newest Bass Music from all over the world. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Tiger Bar & Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Hofisbetter
- Come vibe to live music by The Band Hayez and Julian Cunningham until 11 p.m. Then, DJ Eddy and DJ Robbie will keep ya'll hoffed up until closing! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Sidetrax (2007 K Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by A.J. Jennings & Bryan Hawk
- CLUB CHROMOZONE - dark dancing for our generation. With our host AJ Jennings, featuring resident DJ Bryan Hawk. Your mixologists: Jocelyn & Nick. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
- A Saturday night party is dedicated to R&B music that caters to the grown & sexy crowd! This Saturday it's Chris Brown vs. Usher! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE
- 9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at London Sacramento (1009 10th Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by London Sacramento
- Celebrity DJ TONY MARTINEZ is back for another dose! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar (1015 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by StayPoiz Sacramento
- Classic Saturdays - Old School Hip-hop & R&B. Biggest Old School night in Sacramento. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at El Santo | Cantina & Ultralounge (1000 K Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by El Santo Ultralounge
- We are celebrating our 2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY and we are bringing you a special performance from Banda Peña Azul!!! Sabado, Saturday the 29th.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
- Located at Sunrise Rollerland (6001 Sunrise Vista Drive, Citrus Heights)
- Organized by 2Raw Sk8rs
- We are at it again! Join 2-Raw on Saturday, January 29th for our 8th Annual Rollin in the New Year Adult Sk8 party from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, January 30th
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at University of Beer (1510 16th Street #300, Sacramento)
- Organized by University of Beer - Sacramento
- Come try our NFL Sunday Brunch from 10 AM to 2 PM! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at 609 Munroe Street, Sacramento
- Organized by Bettina Cross
- Welcome to Small Biz Sundays! A collaborative effort with Crystal Vibez LLC (@crystalvibezshop) and The Witching Hour Collective (@twhcollective) is bringing you weekly pop-ups every Sunday.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at GoatHouse Brewing (600 Wise Rd., Lincoln)
- Organized by GoatHouse Brewing
- Come by the brewery and hop farm to enjoy Chef Mike's craft, while enjoying a cold pint of our farm-to-tap beer.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Loyal Order of Moose - Vacaville (6585 Gibson Canyon Rd. Vacaville)
- Organized by Ohana Comic Con
- This is a kiddo friendly event! Kids 10 and under are FREE!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS! The Cosplay (Costume) Contest is promptly at 2:30 pm! Please see our Featured Cosplayers at the Con for the signup sheet! All ages are welcome.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Capital Sports Center (5209 Luce Avenue, McClellan Park)
- Organized by Quinceañera Magazine
- During this event you will find Quinceanera professionals proving the products and services you need for your unique event. Party favors, photo booths, reception venues, photographers, DJ's, limousines, caterers, Quinceanera gowns and much more.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Adventures in Comics and Games (6026 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael)
- Organized by Adventures in Comics and Games
- YU-GI-OH! PLAYERS IT’S TIME DUEL! Join us every Sunday! We start at noon with an entry fee of $5! Come on down and join the fun.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at 62 E 4th St., Pittsburg, Calif.
- Organized by The Party Must Continue
- Big drinks, delicious food (all you can eat), music, and football games. I know in your mind you're thinking how can all of this be in one place. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Retro Junkie (2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek)
- Organized by Retro Junkie Bar
- Championship Sunday Watch Party on 15 ft Outdoor LED Screen + Food Trucks.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at The Willow Ballroom & Event Center (10724 California 160, Hood)
- Organized by The Willow Ballroom
- Please join us for a fabulous open house at The Willow Ballroom & Event Center! This event will feature our preferred vendors to give you an elevated bridal experience.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th Street, Sacramento)
- Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
- A Sunday Day Party dedicated to the football crowd.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Providence (1351 Polk Street, San Francisco)
- Organized by Providence
- NFC Championship Watch Party San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams. Multiple TV screens with sound on, multiple projectors, 2 floors, live DJs, food, drink specials. Doors open at 2:00pm - Kickoff at 3:45pm.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at The GardenShoppe (364 7th St., Hollister)
- Organized by The Garden Shoppe n Bar
- Join us on our gorgeous patio to watch the SF 49ers vs. LA Rams game, kickoff is at 3:30 pm! We will be have team-themed cocktails: Garoppolo Red & Stafford Blue as well as our usual beer, wine, ciders, seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and small bites available for purchase.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Inspire Coffee (8 West Pine Street, Lodi)
- Organized by Hope Initiative
- This class is specifically designed for women that are walking through the healing, recovery, and restoration process. We know that Art plays a huge part in the healing journey and we are excited to offer this tool for you.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Hill Shoes (1724 Broadway, Oakland)
- Organized by The Royal Fam
- Join us for an upscale afro beat day party in one of Oakland's most popular bar. Live DJs will play all the best afro beat jams and will have the dance floor lit.
More information about this event HERE.
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at PainKillers Pub & Grub (2168 Sunset Boulevard #104, Rocklin)
- Organized by Jay Gonzo Effect
- Host Andre Dawson brings out comedians Logan Farr, Heather Rogue, and Ozzy Mcnazz. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan 30
- Located at STAB! Comedy Theater (1710 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by STAB! Comedy Theater
- Step into The Arena! Every Sunday at 7 pm, local comedians take the stage in a knockdown, drag-out brawl of comedy. When the dust settles, the audience decides which team leaves The Arena with the coveted Ultimate Comedy Championship and a cash prize of $20! All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
- Located at Punch Line Sacramento (2100 Arden Way, Ste 225 Sacramento)
- Organized by Punch Line Sacramento and Live Nation Concerts
- The hilarious Chaz Carter is headlining! The Grand Dame of San Jose WooWoo Monroe is coming to town, too! Indisputably funny Steph Garcia & the truly wonderful Maddy Boyer round out the comedy while the wicked funny Taryn Thru-U & the breathtaking Liz fill out the drag lineup. All attendees must be age 21+.
- More information about this event HERE.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Flatstick Pub offers portion of its profits to help homeless get housing