10 events happening this weekend in Northern California | Word on the Street

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Being the state capital of California, there’s always something to do in Sacramento! This weekend marks the end of April and the beginning of May, so here's a list of events going on in Sacramento that might put a 'spring' in your step.

Love Modesto will have music, free giveaways, free food and refreshments with over 40 vendors (Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Pepsi, Blue Diamond, Frito-Lay, Yogurt Mill, etc.), free kids activities and much more!

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30th

Located in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts (1000 I St., Modesto)

Organized by Love Modesto

California Duck Days is a family-oriented, community-based outdoor festival with activities for people of all ages, including on-site activities, interactive exhibits, wetland-themed arts and crafts, and much more!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30th

Located at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area Headquarters (45211 Co Road 32B, Davis)

Organized by the Yolo Basin Foundation, Visit Davis, and Visit Yolo

This is a family car show and features live music, live entertainment, and a newly added mechanical bull! There will also be a Disfruta El Calor Reggeaton Day Party in the same location from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Spring Fling Market is a market featuring local vendors and live music with sound provided by Diego Valle of LTHM and Bumpin'. You can shop for friends, family and yourself!

There will be a foam party at Esther’s Park with food, AfroBeats, Reggae, Dancehall and opportunities to network with others!

5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, April 30th

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Conscious Vibes Presents

This is a self-care day, consisting of Zumba, yoga, massages, a self-care market, bottomless mimosas and music by DJ Stace. There will also be a 'Spa In The Park' section where there will be henna, vision board making, makeup tutorials and more!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1st

Located at The Bridge District | Garden Park (440 Garden St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Self Care Sundays Sacramento

This is a free family-friendly event featuring food trucks, free raffles, music, performances, and add your hand to the Paint-By-Number mural wall!

A celebration of a Big Day of Giving, featuring a QTBIPOC market. There will be a chance to support different fundraisers as well as to support local makers in Sacramento's community.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1st

Located at 3823 V St., Sacramento

Organized by the Gender Health Center and the Big Day of Giving

This is a special, family-friendly festival to celebrate the return of spring, often with festive activities that include dancing around a decorated tree (or maypole). There will be activities throughout the day including a waltz demonstration, gold panning and lawn games.

Live jazz and soul music are provided by RealKMS. DJ Mel and DJ Stace Lace. The brunch menu ranges from breakfast potatoes to cheesy shrimp and grits. You can choose from two brunch time slots, but feel free to enjoy the entire event!

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, May 1st

Located at Our Place (1107 Firehouse Alley, Sacramento)

Organized by Old School Entertainment

Throughout the Weekend

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Sol Blume music festival is back in full bloom this weekend! The mission of Sol Blume is to create a space where like-minded individuals can gather to celebrate some of today’s most acclaimed R&B, soul, and hip-hop music acts, with an underlying emphasis on art, culture, love, social diversity, and good vibes.

12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Located at Discovery Park

Organized by Sol Blume and ENT Legends Concerts

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Southside Park with performances from Los Diablos, Inner Secrets, the Midnight Players, the David Perez Band, Peligro Brass, Mariachi Bonitas, Ballet Folklorico de Sacramento, Aztec Dancers and much more. There will also be food, drinks, a kids zone, a car show, a bike show, and crafts for everyone!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30th, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1st

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Fiesta En La Calle

This is a three-day, family-friendly event and will feature over 500 custom hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, lowriders and motorcycles from across the country competing to win some of the industry's most prestigious awards, with up to 400 additional vehicles expected to participate in the 14th Annual Sacramento Autorama Drive-In.

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, April 29th, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30th, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, May 1st.

Located at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Rod Shows

This is a three-day event featuring live performances, spoken word, theatre, an art exhibit, a short film premiere and an intercultural vendors parking lot 'Pop-Up Get Down'.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, April 29th and Saturday, April 30th, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1st.

Located at California Stage Co. (2509 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Teatro Espejo

