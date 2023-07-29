Teen arrested, man in critical condition after wrong-way DUI crash in Sacramento

The 19-year-old suspected wrong-way driver is in police custody at a hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery wrong-way crash in Sacramento Friday left a Modesto man in critical condition, officials with the California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento office said. Investigators believe the teenage driver of the wrong-way car was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

According to the CHP, a 19-year-old Sacramento man was driving his 2013 BMW the wrong way on northbound Highway 99 just north of Fruitrudge Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The teenage driver allegedly sideswiped a 2019 Toyota being driven by a 20-year-old Orangevale woman. The force of the crash caused the BMW to swerve sideways into a 2020 Dodge being driven by a 27-year-old man from Modesto, the CHP said.

Both cars became engulfed in flames after the front end of the Dodge broadsided the BMW. The Dodge also hit a 2015 Lexus in the next lane over, being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Modesto.

First responders saw the flames from the fire and responded to the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the CHP.

The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injuries. He is at a hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

ANOTHER REMINDER OF THE DANGERS OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE On July 28th, 2023, at approximately 10:46 PM... Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Saturday, July 29, 2023