Sacramento, welcome to Monday Night Raw!

The Golden 1 Center announced WWE's flagship show is visiting Sacramento on Monday, Dec. 17. This is a day after WWE's pay-per-view Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, which is being held in San Jose.

The Golden 1 Center is advertising the following superstar appearances:

  • A six-man tag team match between The Shield and Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
  • Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey
  • Bobby Lashley

Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

