Sacramento, welcome to Monday Night Raw!
The Golden 1 Center announced WWE's flagship show is visiting Sacramento on Monday, Dec. 17. This is a day after WWE's pay-per-view Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, which is being held in San Jose.
The Golden 1 Center is advertising the following superstar appearances:
- A six-man tag team match between The Shield and Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
- Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey
- Bobby Lashley
Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19.
