Sacramento, welcome to Monday Night Raw!

The Golden 1 Center announced WWE's flagship show is visiting Sacramento on Monday, Dec. 17. This is a day after WWE's pay-per-view Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, which is being held in San Jose.

The Golden 1 Center is advertising the following superstar appearances:

A six-man tag team match between The Shield and Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Bobby Lashley

Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

