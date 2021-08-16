WWE set to return to Golden 1 Center this fall

Ticket prices start at $20 and go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — WWE is returning to Sacramento this fall.

Monday Night Raw is set to return to the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Oct. 18. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first live WWE event at the Golden 1 Center in over two years.

Ticket prices start at $20 and go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair and A.J. Styles are just a few of the names currently advertised, however the card is subject to change.

