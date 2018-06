If you're at Golden 1 Center next month for the Sacramento Kings' inaugural California Classic Summer League, you'll likely hear a familiar catchphrase.

That's because Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is scheduled to perform July 3 following the Kings vs. Warriors California Classic game in the DOCO Plaza.

Tickets for the California Classic, which is a total of six games from July 2 through July 5, start at less than $10 a game.

