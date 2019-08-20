ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Cyclists and runners who use the American River Bike Trail near Negro Bar State Park got some good news this week.

A portion of the trail that was off-limits due to a rock slide is getting cleared and re-opened after nearly three years!

Back in January 2017, a storm caused rocks from Orangevale Bluff to come crashing down on the trail. Ever since cyclists and runners had to avoid this part of the trail.

READ ALSO: Sacramento police searching for man who allegedly tried to rape one woman, sexually assaulted another

Monday marked the first day that contractors started the debris removal process.

"We're finally fortunate enough to have a contract executed that will start the first phase of the project," said Rich Preston, state parks superintendent. "This first phase will last a couple weeks during the initial cleanup, but the trail is going to remain closed until we can do the rest of the stabilization."

They're hoping to complete the project by the end of the fall. In the meantime, Preston is urging cyclists and runners to stay clear of the area until the process is complete.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

Debris removal begins on the American River Bike Trail A bulldozer moves debris on the American River Bike Trail. An area of the American River Bike Trail near Lake Natoma that will be cleared of debris. Workers examine conditions on the American River Bike Trail. Crews will stabilize the cliff above Lake Natoma on the American River Bike Trail. Crews began removing debris from the American River Bike Trail along Lake Natoma Monday.

WATCH ALSO: Small plane crashes into American River in Sacramento