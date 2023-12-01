Yelp voted these restaurants the best places to eat this Valentine's Day Sacramento

Yelp revealed the top 10 restaurants in each city to get ahead of reservations for the upcoming celebration of love.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurants around the country are preparing reservations and waitlists ahead of one of the most intimate, and typically, one of the busiest days of the year.

Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated with flowers, candy and a romantic night out on the town with a loved one.

If you're living in the Sacramento region, here are the top 10 places to wine and dine your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.

Sacramento

Mulvaney's B & L

With four and a half stars and over 1,200 reviews on Yelp, Mulvaney's B & L is an upscale American steakhouse in Midtown Sacramento that offers a unique menu every day and a "relaxing atmosphere" as one Yelp user said. Some notable dishes offered include its 21 day dry-aged ribeye, seared scallops and Alaskan Halibut. It is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

Allora

This Italian wine bar is not only a local favorite, but made the list for OpenTable's the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020, making it an ideal spot to spend on Valentine's Day. At four and a half stars and over 500 reviews on Yelp, Allora specializes in seafood and Italian dishes such as oysters and sea scallops with what one Yelp user described as a "visual eating experience." It is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

The Firehouse Restaurant

A local favorite steakhouse in Old Sacramento is no stranger to hosting intimate gatherings. Located in the alleyway just off 2nd street, The Firehouse Restaurant offers prime cuts of meat and a variety of thing to try on its chef's menu. With four stars on Yelp, according to just over 1,700 reviews, the majority complimented the reasonable prices, "dreamy venue" and quality of it food. It is open Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

Seasons 52

Located in the front wing of Arden Fair Mall, Seasons 52 is a well-known lunch and dinner spot with a variety of options for an intimate lunch or dinner. This American seafood and wine bar offers traditional upscale American cuisine with favorites such as pasta, steak and lobster. It has 4 stars on Yelp and nearly 1,700 reviews and was described by one user as "consistently amazing." It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

Prelude Kitchen and Bar

If you're looking for something romantic but also a bit more wallet-friendly this Valentine's Day, Yelp recommends Prelude Kitchen and Bar for a romantic dinner date. Located in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, it offers a traditional lavish American menu with "locally sourced ingredients" and a "romantic ambience" as the 4-star restaurant with over 170 reviews proclaims on Yelp. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. only on Saturday. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

The Kitchen Restaurant

This not-so-wallet-friendly Michelin-starred experience happens to be one of the top rated restaurants in the U.S. and is a crowd favorite, according to recent reviewers. The Kitchen Restaurant is a fine dining establishment located in the Arden-Arcade area, which is notoriously booked for reservations months out. It offers a variety of uniquely decorated dishes from seafood to quality cuts of meat and is known for its pristine plating. Yelp users have given the restaurant four and a half stars among its nearly 1,000 reviews. It is open Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

The Rind

As the name alludes, this establishment is known for its variety of cheesy options, as well as its arsenal of wine and beer for a unique Valentine's Day experience. Located in Midtown Sacramento, The Rind specializes in cast-iron Mac and Cheese dishes and Charcuterie boards to accommodate every party. This restaurant has four and a half stars on Yelp and has over 1,100 reviews. It is open Sunday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information about the menus and services can be found can be found HERE.

Moxie

Another Midtown favorite included on the list is a wine and seafood bar with an upscale all-American atmosphere. Moxie offers a classic menu known for dishes such as scallops, salmon and jambalaya. It has four and a half stars from over 500 reviews on Yelp with one user describing the atmosphere as "romantic." It is open just three days per week, Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

Localis

This newly Michelin-stared dining establishment is known for its intimate feel as well as its hefty price tag, an ideal spot if you're looking to impress your Valentine. Localis is a family-owned restaurant located in Midtown which specializes in course tasting with small, unique plates of food decorated with precision by its chefs. It has four and a half stars on Yelp and over 600 reviews of former guests describing it as "worth every penny." It is open Wednesday though Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

The Waterboy

Another Midtown restaurant sure to impress your Valentine is a locally-owned French/Italian wine bar. The Waterboy offers fresh pasta and seafood dishes as well as some plates with a unique American twist. It has four stars on Yelp and nearly 1,000 reviews of users describing the food and ambiance using words such as "magnificent" and "exceptional." It is open Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner (closes 9:30 p.m. Friday), Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. More information about the menu, services and reservations can be found can be found HERE.

