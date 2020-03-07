Young people make up majority of new coronavirus cases in Sacramento County

Young people have accounted for 70% of new coronavirus cases recorded in Sacramento in the last few weeks, health officials said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Young people have accounted for 70% of new coronavirus cases recorded in Sacramento in the last few weeks, the county's top health official said while warning against in home gatherings ahead of the holiday weekend.

Sacramento County officials warned earlier this week that the region has reached a tipping point and that how people choose to spend their weekend could mean the difference between bending the curve or a surge in new cases.

"People have — can have the disease without symptoms and not know about it," said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County's Director of Health Services. "That's what's happening at these gatherings. People are getting sick, not knowing about it, passing it on to their senior relatives and those with underlying conditions as well as themselves."

Young people are far more likely to be silent spreaders of the virus, health officials say. This could pose an especially dangerous risk of passing the virus to those who are more vulnerable.

More than 34% of young adults aged 18 to 34 still live at home with the parents, according to U.S. Census Bureau Data.

Eric Robinson, 23, of Sacramento takes every precaution against coronavirus while on his job as a security guard. He uses hand sanitizer frequently, wears a mask, and keeps six feet away from people at all times. Robinson even took a coronavirus test to make sure he didn't have the virus.

Still, he's concerned about bringing the virus home where he lives with his mother and grandmother. He is especially concerned for grandmother, a 75-year-old woman who's in the age category more vulnerable to the virus.

"She could catch [the virus], and especially her age, she's, like, in her 70s. That's really, really scary," Robinson said.

With the exception of work and participating in demonstrations in Sacramento following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Robinson says he’s been spending much of his time at home over the past several months.

"You know, just spending as much family time as I can, which is a good thing," Robinson said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Giacomo Luca.

READ THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter