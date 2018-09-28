SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Take a book. Share a book. That's the premise of "Little Free Libraries" and they're popping up all over Sacramento.

On Thursday, a new little library was presented to the Boys & Girls Club on G Street. At least six more are on the way. So, where are these libraries coming from? In Sacramento, they're being built by the youth at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility.

"The youth here wanted little libraries in their communities [and wanted to] contribute to their neighborhoods," said Lynsey Semon, the supervising probation officer.

Semon said she has already seen the youth volunteers involved develop a strong sense of pride in their work.

"[One young man] was so excited, [he said] I can hardly wait to get out of custody [so I can] show my mom," Semon told ABC10.

Other programs at the juvenile hall include college classes that get you credits when you leave the detention facility. There is also an onsite Boys & Girls Club.

One successful program, said Semon, was crocheting hats for Shriner's Hospital.

"They sat in a circle, played music, [and talked]," said Semon. "It was therapeutic."

Semon said she has seen success at the juvenile hall, since they started these programs. She also said she's seeing fewer youths coming in, and, once they leave, they use what they've learned.

"If I save one, I save someone," said Semon. "Just being out in the community, someone running up to you and give you a hug...a kid's like 'Hi! Do you remember me?'"

