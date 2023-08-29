x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Zach Bryan to play Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

Zach Bryan is scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center Nov. 29, 2024. Special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner are set to perform at his Sacramento stop.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, California — Zach Bryan is set to perform at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center as part of "The Quittin Time Tour."

The country artist announced his tour Monday on the heels of his self-titled album released on August 25.

He's scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center Nov. 29, 2024. Special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner are set to perform at his Sacramento stop.

Find Bryan's full tour list here.

Fans can register for presale tickets on Bryan's website. Presale starts Sept. 6 and general public tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

Bryan, an Oklahoma native, shot to fame in recent years, at first while still serving on active duty in the U.S. Navy. Bryan has since turned full-time to his music career after getting honorably discharged from the Navy.

  

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

New TV show to feature local baker and his award-winning cheesecakes

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out