Zach Bryan to play Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

Zach Bryan is scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center Nov. 29, 2024. Special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner are set to perform at his Sacramento stop.

SACRAMENTO, California — Zach Bryan is set to perform at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center as part of "The Quittin Time Tour."

The country artist announced his tour Monday on the heels of his self-titled album released on August 25.

He's scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center Nov. 29, 2024. Special guests Matt Maeson and Levi Turner are set to perform at his Sacramento stop.

Fans can register for presale tickets on Bryan's website. Presale starts Sept. 6 and general public tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

Bryan, an Oklahoma native, shot to fame in recent years, at first while still serving on active duty in the U.S. Navy. Bryan has since turned full-time to his music career after getting honorably discharged from the Navy.

