Sacramento police search for at-risk, missing 85-year-old man

Zhen Dong Huang, 85, was last seen leaving his home on a light blue bicycle with three baskets on it around noon Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing in Sacramento Friday.

Officials describe him as 5'6" tall, 150 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.

He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.

— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 17, 2023