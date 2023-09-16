Sacramento police search for at-risk, missing 85-year-old man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing in Sacramento Friday.
Zhen Dong Huang, 85, was last seen leaving his home on a light blue bicycle with three baskets on it around noon Friday.
Officials describe him as 5'6" tall, 150 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.
He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.
