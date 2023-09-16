x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento police search for at-risk, missing 85-year-old man

Zhen Dong Huang, 85, was last seen leaving his home on a light blue bicycle with three baskets on it around noon Friday.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing in Sacramento Friday. 

Zhen Dong Huang, 85, was last seen leaving his home on a light blue bicycle with three baskets on it around noon Friday. 

Officials describe him as 5'6" tall, 150 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. 

He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.

WATCH MORE: Man suspected in disappearance, killing of Fairfield woman arrested

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out