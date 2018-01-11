SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- For well over a decade, the Fabulous Forties have been known as the prime location to celebrate Halloween.

Located in an affluent neighborhood in East Sacramento, homes in the Forties go above and beyond when it comes to celebrating the holiday.

"We love the kids coming out and the parents. Everyone's super nice and excited," one resident told ABC10.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Trick-or-treating in Sacramento's Fab Forties

This year, the residents are anticipating more than 2,000 kids to come and knock on their doors for sweets. Many of the residents have prepared for the kids by storing pounds of candy.

While most residents are excited to host the thousands of kids who come by, there was one resident who was less than thrilled. She told ABC10 the amount of Halloween foot traffic is so overwhelming that it disrupts the fun for her own children.

Most kids will start making their way to the neighborhood around 5:30 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV