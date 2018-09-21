SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

GraceCity Center is on the brink of closing if it doesn’t receive new partners.

The center off Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento helps children and adults by offering a safe space to learn and find resources and also helps human trafficking survivors.

In July the center lost more than half of its funding at more than $700,000. They had to lay off half of its staff.

Ida Southern came to the center, which was under a different name, almost ten years ago for help.

"I was actually 16 when I came here and I was going through it," Southern said. "My mom didn't want me at home."

She is hoping the center can be saved for other people who were in her situation.

The center is launching the PROPEL Campaign to help save the center. They’re hoping to get enough private donors.

"I don't know where I would be at if this center wasn't here right now so it's something I'm really pushing for for people to keep it open cause there's a lot of people like me who need help," Southern said. "They're scared and don't know which way to turn."

Other organization leaders were also there Thursday night in support of the center as they celebrated it's 7th anniversary gathering.

"It would leave a big gap," said Ray Green with the Roberts Family Development Center. "When you say it takes a community or a village, they're a part of this village ever since they've been here and hitting the ground strong very humble. They're reaching youth which a lot of people have failures reaching."

