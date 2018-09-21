SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

GraceCity Center is on the brink of closing if it doesn’t receive new partners.

The center off Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento helps children and adults by offering a safe space to learn and find resources and also helps human trafficking survivors. In July the center lost more than half of its funding at more than $700,000. They had to lay off half of its staff.

The center is launching the PROPEL Campaign to help save the center. They’re hoping to get enough private donors.

