Measure U is a 1 cent sales tax to be decided by the voters in Sacramento.

What’s the difference between 2018's Measure U and the last Measure U?

The Measure U that voters approved in 2012 was a ½ cent sales tax and will be expiring in March 2019. For the 2018 election, Measure U on the ballot is a 1 cent general sales tax.

The City of Sacramento has invested the money from current Measure U funds into the police department, fire department, and parks department.

Funds from Measure U have supported the following positions:

90 positions in the fire department

195 positions in the police department

137 positions in Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment

According to the City, these departments could see significant staff cuts if Measure U is not renewed.

A renewal and increase would mean that the Sacramento tax rate would stand at 8.75 percent.

How much money does it generate?

In terms of revenue, the tax is expected to produce $95 million per year. The City says that the money will go toward maintaining and enhancing City services and allowing investment in youth, affordable housing, and economic development.

What kind of oversight would it have?

If approved, Measure U will have a citizen’s oversight committee to review the revenue and expenditures from the tax.

Measure U is a general tax. This means that the measure’s revenues go directly into the General Fund for any municipal purpose, and it will only need a majority vote to pass. Since the measure is a local tax, all the revenue generated will stay in Sacramento.

If the tax is approved, it would go into effect on April 1, 2019.

For additional information on Measure U such as the City Attorney Impartial Analysis, arguments, and argument rebuttals, click here.

