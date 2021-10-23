SacRT announces service disruptions and free rides ahead of Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Ironman California triathlon takes place Sunday, Oct. 24, and ahead of the big day, Sacramento Regional Transit is announcing service in downtown Sacramento will be disrupted.
SacRT said on social media Saurday that several streets downtown will be closed. Service on the Blue and Gold lines of the light rail and several bus routes will "not service downtown stations/stops from noon - end of service."
According to a release from SacRT dated Oct. 14, due to the closures, special shuttle buses will take riders between some downtown stations but will only have select stops in downtown.
Here is a breakdown of the light rail stations expected to be closed:
- Gold Line:
- Sacramento Valley Station
- 7th & I/County Center
- 8th & H/County Center
- 8th & K
- 7th & Capitol
- 8th & Capitol
- 8th & O
- Archives Plaza
- Blue Line:
- 12th & I
- 11th & K
- 10th & K
- 9th & K
- 7th & Capitol
- 8th & Capito
- 8th & O
- Archives Plaza
For a full breakdown of closures and services, visit the Sacramento Regional Transit website HERE.
SacRT also announced in the release that there will be free rides being offered Oct. 24 to and from events in downtown — including Ironman and the Sacramento Kings game against the Golden State Warriors. To get a free pass to ride, click HERE.
SacRT is also offering planning help if you need to get around downtown. The number to call is 916-321-BUSS (2877).
Read more ABC10 stories ahead of Sunday's event: