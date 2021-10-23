SacRT announces service disruptions and free rides ahead of Ironman California

Sacramento Regional Transit says several streets in downtown Sacramento will be closed due to the Ironman California triathlon Oct. 24.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Ironman California triathlon takes place Sunday, Oct. 24, and ahead of the big day, Sacramento Regional Transit is announcing service in downtown Sacramento will be disrupted.

SacRT said on social media Saurday that several streets downtown will be closed. Service on the Blue and Gold lines of the light rail and several bus routes will "not service downtown stations/stops from noon - end of service."

According to a release from SacRT dated Oct. 14, due to the closures, special shuttle buses will take riders between some downtown stations but will only have select stops in downtown.

Here is a breakdown of the light rail stations expected to be closed:

Gold Line: Sacramento Valley Station 7th & I/County Center 8th & H/County Center 8th & K 7th & Capitol 8th & Capitol 8th & O Archives Plaza

Blue Line: 12th & I 11th & K 10th & K 9th & K 7th & Capitol 8th & Capito 8th & O Archives Plaza



For a full breakdown of closures and services, visit the Sacramento Regional Transit website HERE.

🚨 Rider Alert: Due to the Ironman California triathlon on Sun, Oct 24, several streets in downtown Sacramento will be closed. SacRT light rail (Blue and Gold Lines) and some bus routes will not service downtown stations/stops from noon - end of service. https://t.co/HtWFGXddQ8 pic.twitter.com/gjyyrcWuzT — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) October 22, 2021

SacRT also announced in the release that there will be free rides being offered Oct. 24 to and from events in downtown — including Ironman and the Sacramento Kings game against the Golden State Warriors. To get a free pass to ride, click HERE.

SacRT is also offering planning help if you need to get around downtown. The number to call is 916-321-BUSS (2877).

