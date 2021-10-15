SacRT expected to experience transportation disruptions until Sunday due to staffing challenges

Sacramento Regional Transit said the delays will impact riders until Sunday, Oct. 17.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit announced on social media that from Friday night to Sunday, riders can expect delays or trip cancellations on some routes.

SacRT said the transportation disruptions are due to staffing challenges.

"The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is currently looking to fill a number of vacancies, as are many other businesses across the region. We have a number of open positions at sacrt.com/careers," said Jessica Gonzalez with SacRT. "In order to make sure riders are aware of possible cancellations, we post messages on social media to remind them to check sacrt.com/alerts before heading to a bus stop of light rail station."

RIDER ALERT: Due to staffing challenges, tonight and throughout the weekend (Oct 15-17), SacRT may experience delays or trip cancellations.



Please check for service delays/ trip cancellations at https://t.co/WgNxOXHmZC.



Thank you in advance for you patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/8ABQD3qUZZ — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) October 15, 2021

SacRT is advising riders to check for service delays/ trip cancellations at http://sacrt.com/alerts.

They are also advising riders that the Blue Line light rail trains will not operate between the 13th Street & City College stations due to construction on the Camellia City Viaduct. Riders will take special shuttle buses to travel between light rail stations during the closure.

Read more:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9